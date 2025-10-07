CEC Salary 2025: How Much Does India's Chief Election Commissioner Earn Monthly?

Chief Election Commissioner Salary 2025: The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India plays a crucial role in overseeing the conduct of Assembly and Lok Sabha elections across the country. From ensuring free and fair voting to supervising vote counting and announcing results, all major election-related responsibilities fall under the CEC's leadership. Given the importance and scale of this role, many wonder: what is the monthly salary of India's Chief Election Commissioner, and what facilities and benefits come with the position? Let's take a closer look.

What is the salary of the Chief Election Commissioner?

The Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners receive a status and salary equivalent to a Secretary to the Government of India. According to reports, they receive a monthly salary of ₹3,50,000. In addition, they also get a monthly expense allowance of ₹34,000, which is completely tax-free.

What facilities does the Chief Election Commissioner receive?

Several facilities are also available for the Chief Election Commissioner and their family, including:



Leave Travel Concession: Three times a year for self, spouse, and dependent family members.

Dearness Allowance (DA): Increased every six months according to inflation.

House Rent Allowance (HRA): If government accommodation is not provided.

Government Accommodation: A high-category bungalow in Delhi with all modern amenities.

Car and Driver: For both personal and official use.

Medical Facility: For self and family under the CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme).

Travel Allowance (TA): Entitlement to air travel for all official tours. Security: The Chief Election Commissioner and their family receive high-level security, especially during election times.

Tenure and Retirement Benefits of India's Chief Election Commissioner

The tenure of the Chief Election Commissioner of India is for 6 years or up to the age of 65, whichever comes first. After their service ends, they also receive a pension, gratuity, and other retirement benefits. The pension is determined based on their last drawn salary and service period.

What is the role of the Chief Election Commissioner of India?

The post of the Chief Election Commissioner is completely independent. Their main job is to conduct elections in a fair, transparent, and peaceful manner. The decisions of the Election Commission directly impact the country's democratic system and public opinion. For comparison, the Chief Election Commissioner receives a salary and status equivalent to a Supreme Court judge, which reflects the responsibility and dignity of the post.