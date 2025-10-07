Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Oil Price Up 90 Cents To USD 66.70 Pb


2025-10-07 01:02:41
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 90 cents to USD 66.70 per barrel on Monday, compared to USD 65.80 per barrel last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.
In global markets, the price of the Brent crude rose by 94 cents to USD 65.47 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate climbed up by 81 to USD 61.69 pb. (end)
