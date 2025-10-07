403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Oil Price Up 90 Cents To USD 66.70 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 90 cents to USD 66.70 per barrel on Monday, compared to USD 65.80 per barrel last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.
In global markets, the price of the Brent crude rose by 94 cents to USD 65.47 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate climbed up by 81 to USD 61.69 pb. (end)
km
In global markets, the price of the Brent crude rose by 94 cents to USD 65.47 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate climbed up by 81 to USD 61.69 pb. (end)
km
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment