Karwa Chauth 2025: Bollywood Celebrity Looks For Inspiration No, It's Not Just Red
The Karwa Chauth 2025 puja muhurat will be from 5:57 PM to 7:11 PM while the fast itself will last around 14 hours. The fast will start at 6:21 AM and end at 8:23 PM.Also Read | Karwa Chauth 2025: Foods that help you stay full and energetic during the fast
The festival celebrates marital love and devotion, with women applying henna, dressing in red and praying for their husbands' long lives.
Unmarried girls in some regions also observe the fast for future partners. In Maharashtra, the day coincides with Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi, dedicated to Lord Ganesha.
Religious texts like Dharamasindhu, Nirnayasindhu and Vratraj refer to Karwa Chauth as Karaka Chaturthi.Should women wear only red on Karwa Chauth 2025?
Wearing red on Karwa Chauth 2025 is not compulsory though it remains the most traditional and loved colour. Red stands for love, passion, prosperity and marital happiness. That's why many women prefer it.
Other auspicious shades are also popular. Maroon symbolises grace and depth while pink reflects romance and femininity.Also Read | When is Karwa Chauth vrat date - Oct 9 or 10?
Yellow is linked with joy and optimism, orange with enthusiasm, green with fertility and new beginnings and gold with wealth and divine power.Karwa Chauth 2025: Which colours to avoid?
Black and white are usually avoided as black represents negativity and white is associated with mourning in Hinduism.
Ultimately, the colour choice depends on personal taste. Many women today blend tradition with modern fashion by wearing bright sarees, lehengas or salwar suits in festive shades.Also Read | Vikrant Massey's Karwa Chauth photos start social media discussion Karwa Chauth 2025 in Bollywood
Many Bollywood celebrities celebrate Karwa Chauth with great excitement, often sharing glimpses on social media. Shilpa Shetty is a regular participant and performs puja with other Bollywood wives at Anil Kapoor's house. Her husband, Raj Kundra, also fasts with her.Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sonam Kapoor on Karwa Chauth 2024
Parineeti Chopra, Kajal Agarwal and Rakul Preet Singh on Karwa Chauth 2024
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate together, with Vicky joining the fast. However, it is unlikely that she will fast this year. Medical and cultural guidelines often advise expectant mothers against it .Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on Karwa Chauth
Priyanka Chopra continues the tradition abroad with Nick Jonas. Mira Rajput attends the Kapoor family's festivities. Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Raveena Tandon also observe the festival as part of the Bollywood wives' circle.Tahira Kashyap, and Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Raveena Tandon on Karwa Chauth 2024
Newlyweds like Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh and Kriti Kharbanda celebrated their first Karwa Chauth in 2024.Sonakshi Sinha and Kriti Kharbanda celebrated their first Karwa Chauth in 2024
Kiara Advani and Preity Zinta on Karwa Chauth
Celebrity husbands such as Abhishek Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh and cricketer Virat Kohli also join their wives in fasting.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment