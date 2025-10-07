Janhvi Kapoor To Ahaan Panday: Net Worth Of 8 New Age Bollywood Actors

Many new stars have entered Bollywood over the past 10 years. Be it Ananya Panday, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, or Ahaan Panday. Do you know the net worth of these new stars? Find out the net worth of 8 such stars

Net worth: Rs 82 crore



Film fee: Rs 5-10 crore Brand endorsement fee: Rs 70-80 lakh

Janhvi Kapoor, who debuted in 2018 with "Dhadak," has appeared in films like "Roohi" and "Param Sundari." Her latest film, "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari," is doing well at the box office.



Net worth: Rs 70-75 crore Film Fee: Rs 3-5 crore Brand endorsement fee: Rs 50-60 lakh

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with "Student of the Year 2." She has appeared in superhit films like "Pati Patni Aur Woh" and "Dream Girl 2." She was last seen in "Kesari Chapter 2."

Net worth: Rs 66 crore



Film Fee: Rs 4-10 crore Brand endorsement fee: Rs 2-4 crore

Rashmika made her debut in the Kannada film "Kirik Party" in 2016. However, she entered Bollywood in 2022 with "Good Bye." She has appeared in blockbuster films like "Animal" and "Chava." Her next film, "Thama," is releasing on the 21st of this month.



Net worth : Rs 50-55 crore

Film fee: Rs 3 crore Brand endorsement fee: Rs 1.5-3 crore

Sara Ali Khan made her debut in 2018 with "Kedarnath" and then appeared in films like "Simmba," "Atrangi Re," and "Murder Mubarak." She last appeared in the superhit "Metro These Days."

Net worth: Rs 50-60 crore



Film Fee : NA Brands Endorsement Fee: NA

Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim, made his debut this year with "Nadaniyaan." He has also appeared in "Sarzameen." His next film is "Diler."

Net worth: Rs 13-14 crore



Film Fee: NA Brands Endorsement Fee: NA

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan debuted in "The Archies" in 2023. She will next be seen sharing the screen with her father in "King."

Net worth: Rs 50 lakh-4 crore



Film Fee: Rs 15-20 lakh Brands Endorsement Fee: NA

Anit Padda made his debut this year with the blockbuster "Saiyaara." His next film, titled "Nyay," has already wrapped shooting.

Net worth: Rs 41 crore



Film Fee: Rs 3-5 crore Brands Endorsement Fee: NA

Chunky Panday's nephew, Ahaan Panday, starred in the blockbuster "Saiyaara" this year. His next film is with director Ali Abbas Zafar, the title of which is yet to be revealed.