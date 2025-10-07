Top 5 Most Watched Indian Webseries On OTT: Ba**Ds Of Bollywood To The Game Check List
OTT Most Watched Series: Many powerful web shows and series are released on OTT every week, but only a few manage to win the audience's hearts and make it to the top 5. So, let's find out which series ranked where in this week's most-watched list
Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, made his directorial debut with 'Bads of Bollywood'. Since its release, the series has been at the top for three consecutive weeks. It got 3.2 million views.
'The Game' is a Tamil crime thriller web series starring Shraddha Srinath in the lead role. This series secured the second spot on the viewership chart with 2.4 million views.
Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta, and Sheeba Chaddha star in 'The Trial Season 2'. This series has been trending for a while. This week, it got 2.1 million views, landing it the third spot on the chart.
'Sixer Season 2' is being well-liked by the audience. This week, it received 2.0 million views, placing it fourth on this list.
The web series '13th' secured the fifth position on the viewership list this week with 1.2 million views. You can watch it on the Sony LIV app.
