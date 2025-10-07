Vijay Deverakonda Meets With Accident Amid Engagement Rumours Escapes Unhurt

Vijay Deverakonda: It's known that the car actor Vijay Deverakonda was traveling in met with a minor accident on Monday. The accident happened when a car coming from the side hit it. However, Vijay escaped from this accident unharmed

The news of Vijay Deverakonda's road accident caused concern among fans. The incident occurred on Monday near Undavalli. A Bolero vehicle hit his luxury car. Luckily, Vijay escaped safely, but his car was slightly damaged.

Vijay Deverakonda visited Puttaparthi to see the Satyasai Mahasamadhi. The accident happened near Undavalli on Monday evening during his return trip. After the crash, Vijay left for Hyderabad in a friend's vehicle. Police filed a case based on a complaint from his driver, Srikanth.

Vijay Deverakonda responded to the accident himself. He said he reached home safely but had a slight headache. He posted on 'X' that fans shouldn't worry. Vijay's car is very luxurious and has many safety features, which is why the damage was minimal.

The car Vijay was in is a Lexus LM 350h, a premium brand from Japan. It's an electrified hybrid vehicle, top-tier in luxury, safety, and comfort. It comes in two variants: a 4-seater Ultra Luxury and a 7-seater VIP model. It seems Vijay was in the 7-seater VIP model.

* Car price: A whopping Rs. 2.69 crore (ex-showroom)* Top speed: 190 km/h* Torque: 242 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm* 0-100 km/h speed: 8.7 seconds* Safety: 14 airbags, seatbelt warning, high-beam assist, child lock, anti-theft system, speed-sensing door lock, flashing brake light.

