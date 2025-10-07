MP Horror: Man Kills Girlfriend, Buries Her In Pit, Sleeps Over Grave For Two Nights

In a horrifying incident, a man allegedly killed his girlfriend, buried her in his own courtyard, and slept over her grave for two consecutive nights in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district. The chilling incident unfolded on October 2 when the accused, identified as Ratiram Rajput, lured his married girlfriend to his home. After sharing intimate moments, he allegedly strangled her to death.

Ratiram, aided by his friends Kalicharan, Mukesh, and Gyan Singh, dug a pit in the courtyard, buried her body, covered the grave with mud and cow dung, and placed a cot atop it. He reportedly slept on the cot for two nights.

When the woman failed to return home, her family lodged a missing person complaint. Acting on suspicion, police detained Ratiram on October 4. During interrogation, he confessed to the murder. The authorities subsequently exhumed the victim's remains from his residence.

However, Ratiram escaped custody the following day, prompting the suspension of two policemen for negligence. Police confirmed that operations are underway to catch the accused.

Sources revealed that the victim had been pressuring Ratiram to marry her and had even expressed willingness to leave her husband.“However, the accused, according to the police, was unwilling to continue the relationship and, hence, planned her murder.”

The victim's family alleged extreme torture, claiming she was“cut with a blade, electrocuted, and possibly buried alive,” demanding Ratiram's immediate re-arrest and strict punishment.