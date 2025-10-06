Mid-Term Break In UAE: Schools Finish Syllabus, Assessments Before Holidays

As the UAE's first mid-term break of the academic year approaches, schools across the country are ensuring that a significant portion of their syllabus is already completed. Several institutions even have assessments underway.

The mid-term holidays for schools following the Ministry of Education (MoE) curriculum are set from Monday, October 13 to Sunday, October 19, 2025.

Recommended For You

Most private schools are also aligning with these dates, following the MoE's directive for unified academic calendars.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Head teachers said that the weeks leading up to the break are strategically planned to consolidate learning and maintain academic momentum early in the school year.

David Flint, Principal of Diyafah International School, said teachers have already covered most of their targets.“By this stage of Term I, our teachers have successfully covered the lion's share of the syllabus across most subjects based on schemes of work targets. This is the outcome of careful academic mapping, professional coordination, and a deep understanding of each student's learning profile.”

He explained that every department works in sync to optimise teaching time.“Lesson pacing is continuously adjusted using assessment evidence, so that teaching time is focussed for the greatest impact. The core aim being to ensure depth and understanding is grasped firmly by each learner.”

Assessments underway

Instead of heavy summative exams, the school is currently conducting formative assessments and reviewing tasks to help teachers identify and bridge learning gaps.“These diagnostic checks help teachers identify learning gaps and provide tailored support before the next phase,” Flint added.“For our senior students preparing for external examinations like IGCSEs, BTEC and A-Levels, structured mock assessments take place in a calm, well-supported environment.”

Flint emphasised maintaining student motivation remains a priority as the holidays approach.“Our teachers use active, inquiry-based methods to make lessons energising and relevant. Students are encouraged to set personal goals, reflect on their progress, and take pride in what they've achieved so far.” He added that the school has also integrated well-being and mindfulness activities to help students manage academic pressure, particularly those sitting for external exams.

At Woodlem British School, Ajman, around 70 per cent of the Term I syllabus has already been completed.

Principal Natalia Svetenok said,“Students completed mid-term assessments and reports have gone out to parents. This part of the term is a time for reflection, to visit some of the key concepts, make them stick, and solidify knowledge.”

Kinaesthetic learning styles

Teachers at the school are focusing on making learning interactive and engaging.“Teachers are making learning come alive through innovative reviews, collaborative work, open discussion, which help students acknowledge what they have improved on,” Svetenok added.“The goal is to conclude the term balanced, proud, and with a sense of direction, so that at the end of the break, every child feels strong, accomplished, and prepared for what is yet to happen.”

Similarly, Cosmopolitan International School in Ajman has been following a structured academic plan since the beginning of the year.“With well-structured academic planning in place from the beginning of the year, we have already covered nearly half of the syllabus, and our mid-year assessments are currently underway,” said Principal Mohammedali Kottakkulam.

He emphasised that the school's teaching strategy blends multiple learning styles to keep students motivated.“To sustain enthusiasm and focus at this stage of the term, we adopt a multi-sensory teaching approach by blending visual, auditory and kinaesthetic learning styles, so that every student remains engaged,” he said.

Kottakkulam added,“We also introduce age-appropriate challenges, interactive activities, and recognition-based motivation to maintain a healthy learning rhythm even as the holidays approach. Our focus is on balance: completing the academic targets without overwhelming the students. The upcoming break will serve as a well-deserved pause, helping them return refreshed and ready for the next phase of learning.”