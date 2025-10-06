Beeline Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) Bullish About Millennials And Gen Z Lendable Market Floats AI-Powered Mortgage And Loans Product



Beeline Holdings Inc. continues to see growing opportunities in the millennials and Gen Z market for home purchases

With only 26.1% of Gen Zers and only 54.9% of Millennials owning their home, and with 9.1% of home purchase applications denied on average, Beeline recognizes a huge business potential

While appearing on an interview with Benzinga Director of Customer Success, Ryan Faloona, Beeline's CEO, Nick Liuzza, highlighted its AI-powered digital platform and how it simplifies and expedites mortgage loan applications With its AI-powered platform, users can get an answer within seven or eight minutes on whether they qualify for a mortgage, with 90% certainty

Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE) , a technology-forward mortgage and title platform that leverages AI, automation, and intuitive user experiences to simplify home financing, continues to focus on millennial and Gen Z markets for home purchases. As a market comprising over 100 million individuals, Beeline recognizes that the preferences of this demographic differ significantly from those of the average customer. Consequently, it has developed an AI-powered digital product that streamlines and expedites the entire mortgage loan application process ( ).

While appearing on an interview with Benzinga's Director of Customer Success, Ryan Faloona, Beeline's CEO, Nick Liuzza, offered more context about the company's current direction, providing clarity on its product and goals. Most importantly, he emphasized the importance of understanding their...

