Crypto Arena's Vice President Of Security Ron Little Recognized As The 2025 WNBA Venue Manager Of The Year

MENAFN - 3BL) October 6, 2025 /3BL/ - Ron Little, Vice President of Security at AEG'S Crypto Arena in Downtown Los Angeles, was awarded the 2025 WNBA Venue Manager of the Year during the 2025 NBA Security Conference.

Little, who joined the arena in January 2024, earned the honor for his leadership and professionalism in overseeing security operations during the Los Angeles Sparks' season. His close partnership with NBA security, collaboration with league and team professionals, and commitment to the execution of WNBA security standards set him apart, according to Leon Newsome, Chief Security Officer at the National Basketball Association.

“This honor reflects the high regard Ron has earned from his peers across the WNBA and the NBA Security Department,” Newsome wrote in a letter of recognition.“It also serves as a testament to the high standards and culture of excellence upheld within the Los Angeles Sparks and Crypto Arena organizations.”

“All of us at Crypto Arena and AEG are incredibly proud to celebrate Ron Little on this well-deserved recognition,” said Katie Pandolfo, General Manager, Crypto Arena.“His unwavering commitment to safety and excellence sets the standard not just for our arena, but for the entire industry. This award is a testament to his dedication and the vital role he plays in creating a secure and welcoming environment for every guest who walks through our doors."