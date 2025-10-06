Canada Highlights Reduced Usage Of Temporary Foreign Worker Program And Increased Penalties

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)In the context of the tightening labour market in September 2024, several measures were implemented to reduce reliance on the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFW), resulting in a 50 percent reduction overall in applications to the Program and 70 percent in the low-wage stream.

Employers who hire temporary foreign workers are also required to provide safe, healthy and dignified working conditions. The government has a strong compliance regime to help ensure that the health and safety of temporary foreign workers are protected.

The employer compliance regime aims to verify employers' adherence to program requirements and conditions through inspections. Employers who do not respect these could be issued administrative monetary penalties (AMPs) of up to $1 million per year and be temporarily or permanently banned from the Program.

In fiscal year 2024–2025, ESDC conducted 1,435 employer compliance inspections, of which 10 percent of employers were found non-compliant. During the same period, penalties more than doubled from $2,067,750 to $4,882,500 and resulted in 36 employers being banned from the TFW Program, a threefold increase from last year.

From April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, examples of non-compliance violations included:



An employer in the agriculture sector who was fined $212,000 and banned from the TFW Program for 2 years for failing to provide proper working conditions and for not providing the required documentation to inspectors.

An employer in the residential building construction industry was fined $161,000 and banned from the TFW Program for 5 years for failing to provide proper wages and working conditions and lack of compliance with federal and provincial labour laws. An employer in the long-haul trucking industry was fined $150,000 for failing to genuinely operate a business, and for not providing the required documentation to inspectors.

In addition, this September, an employer in the fish and seafood sector was issued a penalty of $1 million and a 10-year ban from the Program for failing to provide proper wages and working conditions, failing to comply with federal and provincial labour laws, and failing to provide a workplace that was free of abuse.

To date, this is the biggest penalty ever issued by the Department, because any mistreatment of workers or misuse of the Program will not be tolerated. Employers who are found to be non-compliant with TFW Program conditions are also listed on a public-facing website managed by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

It is clear that improvements to the TFW Program are needed. This starts with a focused approach that targets specific strategic sectors and needs in specific regions.

The government of Canada continues to strengthen the TFW Program's integrity and to enhance temporary foreign worker protections. Our work to reduce the reliance of Canadian employers on the Program is part of that plan.

