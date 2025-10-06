Momcozy Announces Exclusive Prime Day Deals In Australia On Best-Selling Motherhood Essentials

EINPresswire/ -- Momcozy, the global No. 1 wearable breast pump brand, is dedicated to empowering mothers through comfort-driven innovation, is excited to announce its Amazon Prime Day campaign in Australia. With tiered discounts during both pre-sale and the official Prime Day period, mothers across Australia can access unbeatable savings on Momcozy’s most trusted solutions from wearable pumps and maternity bras to baby care essentials.

Prime Day Australia Exclusive: Official Discounts

● Official Prime Day (October 7 - 10, 2025): 20% off

● Final Discount Rush (October 11 - 13, 2025): 15% off

Prime Day Sportlight: Hero ProductsFrom Tuesday, October 7 through Monday, October 13, Prime members can enjoy exceptional savings of up to 20% off on Momcozy’s three most popular products:

● Momcozy All-in-one M5 Wearable Breast PumpFeaturing BabyLatch™ Technology, the M5 mimics a baby’s natural suckling rhythm for a more natural and efficient pumping experience. Its ultra-lightweight build and noise-reduction system make it discreet enough for use at work or in public. Easy to assemble and clean, the M5 is a trusted companion for mothers who want flexibility and peace of mind.

● Momcozy Purehug Baby CarrierWith Khaki as the trending 2026 color this Prime Day, Momcozy’s sling carrier is designed for comfort, safety, and style. The ergonomic design supports healthy hip development for babies, while distributing weight evenly across the parent’s shoulders and back. Made from breathable, durable fabric, it allows parents to keep their baby close while remaining hands-free, making everyday activities easier.

● Momcozy KleanPal Pro Baby Bottle Washer, Sterilizer & DryerThis all-in-one cleaning solution simplifies one of the most time-consuming parenting tasks. The BS03 provides deep cleaning, sterilization, and drying functions to ensure bottles and baby accessories are completely hygienic. With its compact design, it saves time, water, and energy, helping parents focus on what matters most - their baby.



Comfort, Confidence, & ConvenienceThis Prime Day, Momcozy is reaffirming its commitment to Australian mothers by making its best-selling solutions more accessible than ever. From wearable pumps to everyday parenting essentials, each product reflects the brand’s Cozy Tech philosophy; combining innovation, expert input, and real-life insights from mothers.

“Prime Day is our way of making life easier and more comfortable for moms,” said Ellen Zhou, APAC Marketing Director at Momcozy. “We’re excited to bring Australian families access to our full range of trusted products at special Prime Day prices, available through and our official Amazon store, supporting parents through every stage of their journey.”

***

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy—Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump* brand—has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that seamlessly integrate into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 4.5 million** mothers across 60 countries, Momcozy’s products are sold directly on the brand’s website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy’s mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.

* Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024** Data as of July 2025 from Amazon official platform

