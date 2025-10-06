Industry Experts To Gather In Bangkok To Address Evolving Payment Security Challenges

EINPresswire/ -- Cybersecurity attacks throughout Asia-Pacific and around the world remain a consistent threat to the business community as well as consumers. These cyberattacks can result in direct financial losses, investigations by law enforcement, and recovery and reimbursement expenses by financial service providers. According to an article by FutureCISO, Asia-Pacific represented thirty-four percent of all cyber-attacks globally, making it the most attacked region in the world. With the advancement of sophisticated technology, cybercriminals are utilizing new tools and tactics to commit cyber fraud.

It is against this backdrop that the global payments community will be meeting in Bangkok, 5-6 November at the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council’s (PCI SSC) annual Asia-Pacific Community Meeting. This important gathering will bring together hundreds of top payment security experts to collaborate on ways to help businesses prevent, detect, and respond to cyberattacks that can lead to payment data breaches and fraud.

“Industry collaboration is more important than ever as we see criminals leveraging technology to develop new and more sophisticated threats to the payments landscape,” said Gina Gobeyn, Executive Director, PCI SSC. “These Community Meetings are vital platforms for direct engagement with payment security stakeholders, enabling us to collectively identify and address emerging technologies and evolving security threats.”

The two-day event will feature a wide range of payment security professionals from around the world including payment card brands, acquirers, payment service providers, assessors, Fintechs, and merchants. The event will have presentations on a variety of timely and relevant topics. Key focus areas include:

• Cloud computing and artificial intelligence impacts on payment security

• Global payment trends and emerging threats

• Compliance enhancement and best practices

• Real-world payment security examples and discussions

• Payment industry expert networking and information sharing

Retail innovation and AI expert, Author Sharon Gai will be featured as the Keynote Speaker. She will be discussing how new technologies are redefining consumer behavior and what it means for security compliance and innovation.

Quote from Author Sharon Gai

“I am excited to speak at the PCI SSC Asia-Pacific Community Meeting and have the opportunity to share thoughts and insights on how we secure a world where transactions are not always obvious and how we build trust when payment transactions are sometimes invisible to the consumer. That is a global conversation which is why this event matters so much.”

Visit the PCI SSC website for more information on how to register for the PCI SSC Asia-Pacific Community Meeting.

About the PCI Security Standards Council

The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing industry-driven, flexible and effective data security standards and programs that help businesses detect, mitigate and prevent cyberattacks and breaches. Connect with PCI SSC on LinkedIn. Join the conversation on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) @PCISSC. Subscribe to the PCI Perspectives Blog. Listen to the Coffee with the Council podcast.