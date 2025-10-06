Ryder Cup Winner Hatton Set To Defend Hero Dubai Desert Classic Title

Dubai, UAE - October 6 - Defending champion and European Ryder Cup star Tyrrell Hatton will return to Emirates Golf Club for the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, taking place from January 22-25.

Hatton will tee it up in the event for the 11th time in his career and joins already announced reigning Masters Champion and career grand slam winner Rory McIlroy in the field for the first Rolex Series event of the 2026 Race to Dubai.

Hatton secured the half point that sealed the win for Europe in the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black last week, as he and McIlroy helped their side to defeat the United States 15-13 and record a first away win since 2012.

Hatton's Hero Dubai Desert Classic win in January preceded a tied fourth finish at the U.S. Open and top 20 finishes at both The Masters and The 153rd Open Championship, helping him to qualify for a fourth Ryder Cup appearance.

The eight-time DP World Tour winner fired four under par rounds at Emirates Golf Club to win the famous Dallah trophy by one-stroke - in doing so securing a second Rolex Series victory of his career - and he's looking forward to returning to the Hero Dubai Desert Classic with the aim of retaining his title.

The Englishman said: “I'm delighted to be heading back to Emirates Golf Club to defend my title. It's a golf course that has really suited my game over the years, and the week at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic back in January was incredibly special for me.

“It's always good to go back to a place where you've won before, and I'm really excited to have a chance to contend for the title again to follow on from what has been a pretty incredible year.”

Away from the world-class golfing action, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic will once again deliver an unmatched festival atmosphere. Tournament Town will be the hub of off-course excitement, packed with live entertainment, family activities, food trucks, arts and crafts, and interactive experiences for all ages. From music and performances to wellness experiences and kids' activations, it's the perfect day out for families and friends alike.

There is now limited availability on early bird tickets across most categories, with fans encouraged to book soon to avoid disappointment.

General admission remains free on Thursday and Friday, with weekend access available from just AED 75 during the early bird window (AED 100 pre-event, AED 125 on the day). Children aged 17 and under can attend free of charge across all four days.

Hospitality packages are also on sale with early bird pricing in place for the Dallah Lounge and The Social on Sixteen. The Dallah Lounge provides the ultimate premium experience, nestled between the 9th and 18th greens with all-day gourmet food, beverages and exclusive rooftop views of Dubai's skyline. With very limited availability, prices start at AED 1,890 on Thursday, rising to AED 2,655 on Friday, AED 2,880 on Saturday and AED 2,970 on Sunday, with a season ticket available for AED 9,875.

Returning after a hugely successful debut in 2025, The Social on Sixteen will once again overlook the iconic 16th hole, and this year will be double in size! Guests can enjoy four hours of free-flowing beverages, premium casual dining and unbeatable views of the action. Early bird tickets are now available for AED 625 for Friday and AED 710 for Sunday.

Already GEO-certified for the third consecutive year, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic continues to set the benchmark for sustainable golf events. In 2026, organisers will also build on the tournament's strong commitment to health, wellness and mental fitness.

In line with its sustainability goals, the 2026 tournament will prioritise greener transport options for spectators. With the metro on the doorstep and convenient taxi links, fans can enjoy a smooth and eco-friendly journey to Emirates Golf Club.

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, added: 'Reflecting the tournament's stature as one of the premier events on the global golfing calendar, we are thrilled that Tyrrell has chosen to return to defend his Hero Dubai Desert Classic title. He joins the growing line-up of Ryder Cup stars, Masters champions, and dynamic emerging talents.

“As the countdown advances, we have expanded our signature premium experiences both on and off the course to complement the outstanding golf, ensuring next year's tournament will be truly exceptional.”

Now entering its 37th edition, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic is the oldest professional golf event in the Middle East and a flagship Rolex Series event on the DP World Tour, combining world-class sport with sustainability leadership and unforgettable fan experiences.

