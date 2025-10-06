Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation Celebrates World Teachers' Day 2025

Dubai, UAE, 6 October 2025: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences hosted a celebration today at the Dubai Officers Club in honor of World Teachers' Day 2025, observed globally under the UNESCO-declared theme “Recasting teaching as a collaborative profession”. The event brought together a distinguished group of educators and educational leaders from across the UAE, reaffirming the central role of teachers as the cornerstone of human development and national progress—while advancing the Foundation's mission to support education and honor the educators who shape future generations.

H.E. Humaid Mohammed Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, inaugurated the event with a profound tribute to educators, underscoring their indispensable role in shaping minds, fostering hope, and guiding the journey of successive generations.

“Education is the highest form of giving—it nurtures intellect, illuminates pathways, and instills hope,” His Excellency stated, as he paid homage to the visionary leadership of the UAE's founding fathers, foremost among them the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and their enduring commitment to the values of knowledge, scholarship, and the noble stature of the teaching profession.

His Excellency further noted: “From our founding leaders, we learned that education is not merely a mechanism for development, but a national imperative entrusted to those who shoulder the profound responsibility of elevating individuals and advancing society.”

In closing, H.E. Al Qatami reflected on the principles upon which the Foundation was established: “Today's gathering stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum—may he rest in peace—whose pioneering initiatives laid the groundwork for empowering teachers and enhancing educational excellence. At the Hamdan Foundation, we hold steadfast to the belief that education is not simply a profession, but a noble mission to build nations and shape futures. You, our teachers, are the foundation of values, the pillars of progress, and the catalysts of innovation. Together, let us uphold the banner of gratitude and commitment to our educators, and affirm that no nation can prosper without the guiding hands of its teachers, and no civilization can flourish without a shared dedication to the mission of education.”

Dr. Amal Al Qahtani, Director of School Development and Support Department at the Ministry of Education, delivered a keynote address in which she expressed the Ministry's deep appreciation for the teaching profession.

Dr. Amal emphasized the Ministry's ongoing commitment to improving the educational environment and equipping teachers with the tools and support needed to fulfill their vital mission. “World Teachers' Day is an annual occasion to renew our appreciation for this noble profession—one that crafts futures and uplifts society,” she said.

The event featured a special visual presentation honoring educators across disciplines. The video included powerful messages of gratitude, highlighted the deep impact teachers have on national development, and portrayed the emotional and humanistic side of teaching—showing that appreciation extends beyond formal recognition to genuine celebration of their invaluable contributions.

A digital conference titled “A Teacher Inspires… and Artificial Intelligence Contributes” was also held during the event. It explored the synergies between the educator's mission and emerging AI technologies, shedding light on how AI tools can enrich teaching practices and help educators deliver more interactive, engaging, and effective learning experiences.

The day concluded with a professional training workshop titled “AI Strategies in Education”, led by Professor Fadi Al-Najjar, Director of the AI Laboratory at UAE University's College of Information Technology. The workshop provided teachers with practical strategies for integrating AI in the classroom—from designing interactive activities to using data-driven assessment tools.

H.E Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Foundation, remarked: “This celebration reflects the Foundation's deep-rooted commitment to education and to educators. Every educational milestone is a platform to build capacity and ensure the sustainability of learning.”

Dr. Khalifa noted that since its inception, the Foundation has placed teachers at the heart of its strategy to drive academic excellence and societal advancement. Through its role in the UNESCO International Task Force on Teachers, the Foundation actively supports global efforts to improve the status of teachers and closely monitors international reports to provide decision-makers with valuable insights for educational reform. He also highlighted the Hamdan-UNESCO Prize for Outstanding Practice and Performance in Enhancing the Effectiveness of Teachers, which honors exceptional teachers from various world regions and serves as a tool to elevate the teaching profession and highlight its crucial role in advancing educational quality.

The event was attended by members of the Foundation's Board of Trustees, senior officials from the Ministry of Education, and representatives from key educational institutions.

