Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi And The Asia-Pacific Centre For Environmental Law (National University Of Singapore) Host International Symposium On The Future Of Shipping And Sustai

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 6th October 2025: Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD), in collaboration with the Asia-Pacific Centre for Environmental Law of the National University of Singapore (APCEL NUS) will host an international symposium on Tuesday, October 14th at its campus on Al Reem Island.

Titled 'Ocean Futures: Advancng Decarbonisation and Innovation in Shipping and Marine Biodiversity through Law, Policy, and AI', the symposium is held in collaboration with the Embassy of Switzerland to the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the MENA Oceans Initiative by Goumbook.

Part of SUAD's Year of Ocean, the event reflects the university's broader commitment to advancing marine research through SUAD's Ocean Institute, launched at COP28. It will bring together global experts to explore how policy, law, and innovation can secure a more sustainable future for the world's oceans.

Shipping carries over 80 percent of global trade and contributes around 3 percent of worldwide greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Global Maritime Forum. At the same time, maritime activity places increasing pressure on biodiversity, from noise pollution and habitat disruption to the spread of invasive species. Against this backdrop, the symposium will focus on three interconnected themes: decarbonisation in the shipping industry, the protection of marine biodiversity, and the use of AI, robotics, and nature-based climate solutions to strengthen ocean governance.

The programme will feature keynote addresses from leaders in sustainability, with panels examining the International Maritime Organisation's revised greenhouse gas reduction strategy, legal and policy measures to address the ecological impacts of shipping, and the role of AI and robotics in marine biodiversity preservation. Discussions will also explore biodiversity monitoring across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, including the deployment of autonomous technologies for conservation and research. The day will feature a live demonstration of Blue AI, an innovative citizen science platform designed to tackle plastic pollution in Gulf marine environments.

Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz, Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, said: 'As part of our Year of Ocean initiative, this symposium reflects our mission to convene knowledge, policy, and innovation to address the urgent challenges facing our shared seas. By bringing together diverse voices, we aim to advance dialogue and generate practical recommendations, based on scientific knowledge that can influence policy and inspire collective action across the region and beyond.'

Dr. Jolene Lin, Associate Professor at the Faculty of Law, National University of Singapore (NUS) and Director of APCEL highlighted: 'The collaboration between APCEL NUS and SUAD continues to strengthen each year, reflecting our shared commitment to safeguarding a sustainable marine environment. Together, we strive to generate regional benefits that link Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, fostering cooperation across our oceans.'

'Decarbonising the maritime sector is not an end in itself — it is a pathway to safeguarding ocean health,' said Tatiana Antonelli Abella, Founder and Managing Director of Goumbook and Chair of the MENA Oceans Initiative. As Regional Engagement and Delivery Partner for the UN Climate High-Level Champions Team's Maritime Breakthrough, Goumbook's MENA Oceans Initiative recognises the importance of cross-sectoral, multi-stakeholder collaborations towards embedding biodiversity and ecosystem protection into maritime transition plans for lasting benefits to climate, nature, and communities.

Expected outcomes of the symposium include the publication of a policy brief on the three key topics explored during the event, a peer-reviewed academic article, and the establishment of future research initiatives and collaborations between legal scholars, UAE policymakers, and industry leaders.

