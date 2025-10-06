Wio Bank Surpasses AED 50 Billion In Deposits As Digital Banking Adoption Accelerates



Deposits nearly doubled year-on-year, reflecting growing demand for digital-first banking Surge in personal and business customers highlights the pace of change in customer preferences

Abu Dhabi, UAE - 06 October 2025 - Wio Bank PJSC has surpassed AED 50 billion in total customer deposits in less than three years since its launch, highlighting the rapid evolution of the region's banking sector as digital adoption accelerates. The milestone comes as more individuals and businesses across the UAE adopt digital-first financial services, with Wio emerging as one of the key players shaping this transformation.

As the UAE accelerates its position as a global fintech hub, Wio has seen its total customer base grow by 72% year-on-year, fuelled by a 93% increase in Wio Personal customers and 42% growth in Wio Business customers.

Over the same period, customer deposits have nearly doubled, reflecting rising demand for new ways of saving, spending, and investing. This shift is fuelled by Wio's customer-centric proposition, supported by competitive savings tools, salary-linked benefits, multi-currency accounts, and secure, intuitive digital experiences.

The continued rise in customer deposits is also evidence of growing customer confidence in digital platforms, as they look for more integrated financial solutions. From Saving Spaces that help set aside funds with attractive returns, to access to UAE and global stocks, ETFs, and AI-powered investment options through Wio Invest, Wio's platform enables customers to prepare for life's milestones - whether that's saving for retirement, buying a home, or funding school fees. These features reflect a growing appetite for integrated solutions that put different aspects of personal and business finance in one place.

'We set out to help UAE businesses and individuals achieve more of their goals by building a platform that is truly born to back you, the customer,' said Jayesh Patel, CEO of Wio Bank PJSC. 'This milestone reflects the trust our customers have placed in us and the shift towards digital-first, customer-centric banking. As we look ahead, we are committed to paving the way forward for the future of finance - continuing to evolve the platform and introduce services that empower our customers to make their money work harder, grow smarter and build wealth.'

Building on this momentum, Wio continues to expand its platform, introducing new features and partnerships. In doing so, the bank reaffirms its commitment to empowering people and businesses to achieve their ambitions, while contributing to the region's vision of a digitally enabled, innovation-driven economy.

Posted on :Monday, October 6, 2025