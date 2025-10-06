Ministry Of Sports Establishes UAE Obstacle Sports Federation Under Chairmanship Of H.E. Abdulrahman Abu Al Shawareb



H.E. Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi: The establishment of the Federation aligns with the UAE's strategic vision to diversify national sports, reaffirming our commitment to developing organisational and technical frameworks to achieve the Federation's goals.

The first step to promoting obstacle sports, expanding participation and identifying new talents is including it in the upcoming editions of school and university games. H.E. Abdulrahman Abu Al Shawareb: We aim to build an integrated institutional ecosystem that promotes obstacle sports regionally while attracting international championships to enhance the UAE's reputation in this domain.

UAE, Monday, October 6, 2025: The Ministry of Sports established the UAE Obstacle Sports Federation, the official governing body responsible for organising and developing this sport. Its aim is to promote the sport within the UAE, highlighting its competitive nature that combines physical fitness, endurance and mental skills, paving the way for international recognition.

Obstacle sports such as OCR, Adventure, Ninja, Callisthenics, and Obstacle Racing are practised across over 77 countries worldwide, including 30 Asian nations. There are four federations for this sport within the continent, all operating under the umbrella of the International Obstacle Sports Federation, headquartered in Switzerland.

His Excellency Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, extended his best wishes for the success of the Federation's Board of Directors, under the leadership of H.E. Abdulrahman Abu Al Shawareb. He further stated that the Federation's establishment marks a key milestone in strengthening the UAE's sports sector, in line with the Ministry's efforts to diversify national sports, offer athletes new avenues for competition, and promote wider community participation to foster a healthy and active society.

His Excellency also reaffirmed the Ministry of Sports' commitment to supporting the Federation, so that it can foster an advanced organisational and technical ecosystem that identifies, develops, and nurtures talent, while hosting international championships to enhance the UAE's pioneering stature in the global sports domain. H.E. Dr Al Falasi added that the initial steps to promote this unique sports category are already underway, with its inclusion in upcoming editions of school and university games. This underscores the importance of investing in a new generation of athletes capable of competing and excelling in a wide range of sports.

H.E. Abdulrahman Abu Al Shawareb, President of the UAE Obstacle Sports Federation, on behalf of the Federation's Board of Directors, extended his sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Sports and H.E. Dr Al Falasi, stating: “We are deeply honoured by the trust placed in us to lead the Federation following its official establishment. We look forward to building a comprehensive institutional framework that promotes obstacle sports across all segments of Emirati society, enhancing their physical fitness and nurturing talents who can represent the UAE at international platforms.”

His Excellency also said that the Federation will work closely with the Ministry of Sports and relevant entities to organise local, regional, and international tournaments in line with global standards, supported by the sport's rapid growth.

His Excellency added: “Moving forward, we will focus on strengthening cooperation with regional federations and the The F�d�ration Internationale de Sports d'Obstacles (FISO). This is to foster strategic partnerships and exchange expertise, supporting the UAE's broader sports development goals.”

Across the UAE, this sports category has seen remarkable growth, with 52 registered events held nationwide last year. Recent statistics indicate that approximately 9,000 citizens and residents actively practise this sport, which led to the decision of creating a national federation to oversee its development.

Notably, Dubai hosted the World Obstacle Championship in December 2024, organised by Dubai Police at Dubai Police Officer's Club and Dubai Design District (D3). The event garnered widespread public interest, participation, and international acclaim due to its meticulous organisation and immense competition.

Obstacle races feature natural or artificial barriers that athletes must overcome in the shortest possible time. Competitions are held across male, female, and mixed categories, across individual, pairs, and four-person race types. In addition, the sport is gaining widespread popularity across the Gulf and Arab world, with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Oman, Morocco, Tunisia, Syria, Kuwait, and Bahrain establishing national federations dedicated to its development.

Posted on :Monday, October 6, 2025 3:56:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)