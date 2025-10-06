Active Recovery Companions Expands Discreet Sober Companion & Recovery Coaching Services Nationwide

MENAFN - GetNews)



Los Angeles, CA - October 6, 2025 - Active Recovery Companions (ARC), a leading provider of private sober companions, recovery coaching, mental health companions, and sober transport services, today announced the expansion of its confidential, luxury recovery support services across the United States.

Founded by Taylor Wilson, a Certified Recovery Specialist and person in long-term recovery, ARC provides one-on-one companionship and accountability to individuals transitioning from treatment into everyday life. With a focus on high-net-worth families, executives, and public figures, or failure-to-launch the company is recognized for delivering discreet, personalized support that bridges the gap between clinical treatment and sustainable independent living.

“My own recovery was transformed when I worked with a companion who gave me structure, accountability, and support outside of treatment,” said Taylor Wilson, Founder of Active Recovery Companions.“At ARC, our mission is to bring that same discreet, life-changing support to others, giving families peace of mind and clients the tools to thrive.”

Comprehensive Services for Recovery & Stability

ARC's services include:



Private Sober Companions – 24/7 or flexible in-home support designed to prevent relapse and reinforce recovery practices.

Recovery Coaching – Weekly accountability, structure, and personalized recovery plans tailored to client goals.

Mental Health Companions – Support between therapy sessions to maintain stability, manage routines, and reduce stress.

Sober Transport – Safe, discreet transportation for clients traveling between treatment centers, airports, or events.

Case Management – Coordination of care between treatment providers, families, and support systems to ensure continuity and alignment in recovery.

Crisis Management – Immediate, discreet intervention during high-risk situations to stabilize clients and protect long-term recovery outcomes. Med Stabilization – Oversight and support for medication adherence, working in conjunction with medical providers to promote balanced recovery.



Meeting the Demand for Luxury & Confidential Recovery Support

As more families seek confidential addiction recovery support beyond traditional treatment, ARC provides an alternative that prioritizes privacy, discretion, and long-term stability. Companions work in alignment with clinicians, therapists, and treatment centers to ensure continuity of care without replacing medical professionals.

About Active Recovery Companions

Active Recovery Companions is a premier provider of luxury sober companion services, recovery coaching, and mental health companionship, serving clients nationwide. Founded by Taylor Wilson, ARC is built on the values of discretion, trust, and lived experience in recovery. ARC works with families, treatment centers, and professionals to ensure smooth transitions and long-term success for individuals leaving treatment.

