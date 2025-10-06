Author's Tranquility Press Presents:“Common Sense Ideas On Growing Up” A Lifeline For Teens And Parents Navigating The Tumultuous Journey To Adulthood

MENAFN - GetNews)



Jan Keegan's Timely Guide Offers Clarity, Compassion, and Practical Wisdom for the Challenges of Adolescence

MARIETTA, GA - In an era where the journey through adolescence feels more complex than ever, Author's Tranquility Press is proud to announce the release of“Common Sense Ideas on Growing Up: A Teenager's Guide To Everyday Problems, A Parent's Guide To Understanding” by Jan Keegan . This essential new book serves as a trusted companion for young people and their parents, offering a steadying hand through the often-turbulent years of becoming an adult.

Growing up has never been easy. The path is littered with confusion, self-doubt, and pressure from all sides. Jan Keegan writes not as a distant expert, but as a compassionate guide who truly remembers what it feels like. She tackles the core challenges-peer pressure, family stress, physical changes, and the shadow of drugs and alcohol-with a rare blend of straightforwardness and heart.

This is not a book of strict rules or clinical advice. Instead, it provides something far more valuable: understanding. Keegan reassures teens that their swirling emotions and conflicting thoughts are not only normal but a necessary part of the journey toward independence. She gives them the language to understand the pressure to conform, the stress of changing family dynamics, and the awkwardness of their own developing bodies.

For parents, the book is a window into their child's world. It translates the often-silent struggles of adolescence, fostering empathy and opening doors to more meaningful communication. It is a resource that helps parents remember their own youth, allowing them to guide with patience and connection rather than frustration and distance.

“Common Sense Ideas on Growing Up” stands out for its gentle, pragmatic approach. It acknowledges the real-world dilemmas teens face every day and offers a framework for making smarter choices. It empowers them to define their own values amidst the noise, build resilience, and ultimately, accept themselves for who they are becoming.

This is the book that both teens and parents have been searching for-a beacon of sanity and support. It is an invaluable tool for families seeking to navigate the teenage years with grace, strength, and a little bit of common sense.

"Common Sense Ideas on Growing Up" is available now on Amazon.

About the Author

Jan Keegan is an author with a deep commitment to supporting young people and families. With a clear, empathetic voice, she draws upon a wealth of life experience and understanding to address the real-life issues teens confront. Her work is driven by the belief that with the right guidance, the challenges of growing up can be met with confidence and hope.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a premier author services and publishing house dedicated to bringing impactful and transformative books to a global audience. We are committed to elevating voices that inspire, educate, and connect readers from all walks of life.