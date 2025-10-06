Ecuadorian Rainforest Highlights October's Versatile Botanical Ingredients

MENAFN - GetNews)Ecuadorian Rainforest, a leading wholesale supplier of nutraceutical ingredients, has unveiled its October ingredient spotlight, featuring a diverse range of botanicals, fruits, and extracts that support innovation across food, beverage, and supplement formulations.

This month's highlighted ingredients include:



Alfalfa Powder – A green powder valued for its natural plant profile and versatility in blends.

Apple Fiber & Apple Juice Powders – Classic fruit-derived ingredients offering mild flavor and texture-enhancing potential.

Ashwagandha Root Powder – A traditional botanical root often used in herbal formulations.

Bee Pollen Powder – A nutrient-rich natural powder used for specialty formulations. Blueberry Fruit Powder – Deeply colored and flavorful, ideal for fruit-based blends.

Additional ingredients in the spotlight include Guacatonga Powder, Mullein Leaf Powder, Passion Fruit Powder, Pineapple Fruit Powder, Pumpkin Seed Powder, Purple Corn Powder, Spinach Powder, Strawberry Juice Powder, Valerian Powder, and Yucca Schidigera Powder. This diverse selection showcases Ecuadorian Rainforest's ongoing commitment to providing manufacturers with a broad palette of botanical options for formulation and development.

“Our goal is to provide formulators with ingredients that offer both quality and creative potential,” said Steve Siegel, Vice President of Ecuadorian Rainforest.“Each month, we curate a collection that reflects market trends and formulation versatility while maintaining our focus on consistency and integrity.”

For more information on the October ingredient spotlight, visit:

Founded in 1997, Ecuadorian Rainforest is a wholesale supplier of nutraceutical ingredients, offering a global catalog of botanical powders and extracts. The company partners with formulators, manufacturers, and product developers to provide consistent, high-quality raw materials designed to support innovation in the health, wellness, and functional product industries.