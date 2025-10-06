Berlin, Germany - October 6, 2025 - SheetVenture today announced its real-time tracking platform, offering founders the most accurate active investors list for 2026. The system ends the chaos of fundraising by replacing outdated spreadsheets with a live startup funding database that monitors global venture capital and private equity deals as they happen. By tracking only investors who have written checks in the last 18 months, SheetVenture cuts research time from months to minutes, giving founders a direct line to relevant capital.

The traditional fundraising process is broken. Founders are told to build a VC & PE list, but most resources are stale on arrival. They waste hundreds of hours on a flawed venture capital database or an outdated private equity database , chasing ghosts-investors who are no longer active, have shifted their thesis, or simply won't reply. This "spray and pray" approach burns a startup's most critical resource: time. Every week spent on dead-end outreach shortens the runway and kills momentum.

SheetVenture was built to fix this. It provides a direct line to real, active capital, giving founders the confidence that their outreach is targeted and effective. The platform moves beyond the static list model by offering a dynamic, real-time intelligence engine. Instead of guessing, founders know that every investor they target is currently deploying funds. This transforms fundraising from a frustrating grind into a strategic, data-driven mission. The platform provides a definitive active investors list that is constantly updated, ensuring founders are always working with the freshest data available.

The platform's accuracy is driven by features built for speed and precision. Its real-time deal tracking gives founders a live view of where capital is flowing across industries, stages, and geographies. This allows them to spot investment trends and align their pitch with proven investor interest, making their outreach far more effective than with a generic VC & PE list. It is the only startup funding database that gives founders this level of live market insight.

Furthermore, an AI-powered investor scoring system analyzes a startup's profile-including its industry, stage, and business model-to rank the best-fit investors. This empowers founders to focus their energy on prospects most likely to engage and write a check. This level of intelligent filtering is impossible with a traditional venture capital database . It turns a massive list of names into a prioritized and actionable outreach plan. The same precision is applied to its private equity database, helping later-stage companies connect with the right growth partners.

Simplicity is at the core of the SheetVenture experience. Founders can filter the active investors list by dozens of specific criteria and export it directly to a clean spreadsheet. There are no locked-in systems or complicated workflows. This empowers founders to build a hyper-targeted list in minutes and immediately begin outreach. By delivering this level of accuracy and real-time intelligence, SheetVenture is setting a new standard for modern fundraising and giving founders a critical competitive edge. Founders are invited to explore the platform and stop wasting time on dead ends.

About SheetVenture

SheetVenture is a live intelligence platform for private markets, built for founders who refuse to waste time. We track the investors that matter, surface funded startups, and watch how capital shifts-all in real time. Our venture capital database and private equity database track over 150,000 global investors but filter out the noise, focusing only on the 30,000+ VCs and Private Equity professionals who have written checks in the last 18 months. We combine fresh data and smart scoring to help founders raise smarter and move faster.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.