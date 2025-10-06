Factory For Good Is On A Mission To Privatize Good

Factory For Good: Redefining What It Means to Do Good

A lot of capable, well-intentioned people want to make a difference. But when it comes to how to do that, the path often feels unclear. Giving can seem vague.“Purpose” can sound like a buzzword. And the tools on offer–donate here, volunteer there–don't always feel built for people who think in systems and want to do more than write a check.

That's where Factory for Good Comes in.

Factory for Good is both a platform and philosophy for people who want to take ownership of their impact–without waiting for the right nonprofit, campaign, or movement to tell them when and how to give. The Factory calls this approach privatizing good: building a personal, strategic and repeatable way of giving.

Because doing good shouldn't feel random. It should feel like something you're building–on purpose.

What Does“Privatize Good” Mean?

For many,“doing good” has meant donating to nonprofit organizations, attending a fundraiser, or volunteering a few hours. These gestures matter, but they're often reactive, inconsistent, and sometimes driven more by guilt or obligation than design.

Factory for Good believes that people can, and should, do more to drive greater impact.

To“privatize good” means shifting the center of impact from institutions to individuals. It means designing a personal approach that fits your values, your strengths, and the legacy you want to live now, not just leave later.

It's about ownership–of your role and your giving. Approaching impact the same way you'd approach a startup, a financial plan, or a career path: with clarity, intention and a system.

Instead of wondering“where should I donate this year? The question becomes:



“What do I care about?”

“What am I uniquely positioned to do?” “What can I build that outlasts me?”

Traditional philanthropy tends to start with money. Factory for Good giving starts with a mindset. Then it provides the tools to build a plan that's durable, measurable and meaningful.

Because when doing good is treated like something worth building, the result is more than generosity, it's systems of impact that multiply over time.

This idea grew out of lived experience. Like many leaders, Factory For Good's founder, Alex Bean , knew what it felt like to give without a clear framework. He saw firsthand how easy it is for impact to feel reactive instead of intentional–and how powerful it can be if approached differently.

Alex Bean, The Founder's Vision For Factory For Good

Factory For Good was founded by Alex Bean, co-founder of Divvy and managing partner at Tandem Venture Partners. After scaling and selling Divvy, a market-leading fintech company, Alex had achieved what most would consider success: financial security, career milestones, and recognition.

And yet, he found himself wrestling with a deeper question:“What am I really building?”

Though he gave to causes, his giving felt reactive-well-intentioned, but without a clear plan or lasting impact. The contrast was striking: in business, strategy and systems guided every decision. In giving, those tools were rarely applied.

That tension led to an insight: What if doing good could feel like building again? What if impact could be designed with the same clarity, discipline, and focus as a company?

From that vision, Factory For Good was born-not as another nonprofit, but as a movement helping individuals and families take ownership of their impact and design systems of lasting good.

What Factory For Good Offers

Factory For Good is more than an idea-it offers practical toolkits.

At its core is Factory Friday, a free weekly newsletter filled with thoughtful ideas, frameworks, founder interviews, and stories designed to help people align values with real-world impact.

Alongside the newsletter are interactive tools and experiences :



The Happiness Audit – a simple reflection to clarify what truly matters.

The Bank of Mom & Dad – a framework for families to navigate money with trust and shared values. The Factory For Good Finder – a guide to help identify causes and projects aligned with passions.

Together, these elements form a growing community of builders: people who don't just want to give, but want to design a legacy that lasts.

For families ready to take their giving even further, Factory For Good also offers The Factory Way-a more hands-on model that brings clarity, partnership, and legacy into focus. This includes:



Curated Giving Opportunities – high-impact organizations pre-vetted through a rigorous process, tied directly to lives changed.

White-Glove Partnership – guided family sessions, concierge-level support, and a dashboard to see and feel your results. Legacy Moments – experiences that unite generations to reflect, celebrate, and design the next chapter of impact together.

It's giving without the guesswork-no black box, no disconnected donations-just clear, meaningful impact shared across your family.

Whether you're just starting your journey or looking to deepen your commitment, Factory For Good meets you where you are, and helps you take the next step.

Why This Model Matters Now

Traditional models of giving like writing a check or donating items to a cause, often feel distant and disconnected. The impact is hard to see, and even harder to measure. The process can feel transactional, and for many people, that's no longer feeling like enough.

There's a growing cultural shift toward ownership and intentionality. People want their giving to reflect who they are, not just what they have. They want to build systems that create real change, not just moments of generosity that fade.

Factory For Good taps into that shift. It's not about guilt or gold stars. It's about giving with purpose, with design and with a vision for what your impact could look like over time.

This impact is designed to be personal, practical and lasting.

Who It's For

Factory For Good is built for the builders.

The high-performers, leaders, and families who feel the quiet pull toward something more meaningful. Those who want to move past performance giving or legacy polishing, and instead create systems of impact that outlast them.

It's for people ready to build with humility and intention, whether they're founders embedding values into their companies, parents modeling impact for their children, or individuals simply seeking clarity in their giving.

Because good shouldn't be a side project. It should be part of the way you live, lead, and show up in the world.

How to Get Involved with Factory For Good

Getting started with Factory For Good is simple and free.

Start by subscribing to Factory Friday, the weekly newsletter packed with stories, tools and frameworks designed to help you make a meaningful impact in your own life and community. It's a quick read that sparks real action.

Next, explore the free tools and experiences, like the Happiness Audit, Bank of Mom & Dad and the Factory For Good Finder. Each one is designed to help you clarify your values and move from good intentions to better outcomes.

Want to help even more? Share the newsletter with friends and family. It's one of the easiest ways to multiply your impact and support Factory For Good's mission to impact 1 million lives.

Conclusion: The Future of Good Is Personal

Factory For Good was built on a bold idea: individuals-not just institutions-can shape a better world. And they can do it with clarity, intention, and strategy.

This isn't about waiting for the right moment to give back. It's about building systems of meaning right now. Systems that fit your life, your values, and your vision for the future.

The mission is to impact 1 million lives-and it starts with individuals building their own Factory for Good. Personal. Practical. Built to last.

Because the real question isn't if you'll make an impact. It's how many lives your factory will touch.