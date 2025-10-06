Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ: RDZN) Completes $7M India Financing At 100% Premium Paves Path To Higher Valuation More Stocks Inside

Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ: RDZN) , a global AI leader in insurance and mobility, announced the completion of a $7 million India financing led by Team India, Quant AMC, Valentis Advisors, and Prime Securities Group , valuing its India unit at $91 million and implying a $2 per share parent valuation - nearly double its current market price .

The oversubscribed, non-dilutive round follows $11.5 million raised this quarter , fully funding Roadzen's path to Adjusted EBITDA breakeven by Q4 2025 . Proceeds will drive 50%+ revenue growth in India and accelerate expansion of DrivebuddyAI , Roadzen's government-approved ADAS platform designed to equip over one million new commercial vehicles annually under India's new AIS-184 safety standards.

CEO Rohan Malhotra stated,“This financing at a premium to our market cap underscores investor confidence and positions Roadzen to scale aggressively across AI and mobility.”

As momentum builds across the AI, mobility, and small-cap tech sectors, Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ: RDZN) stands out as a company bridging innovation and profitability. With strong institutional backing, a fully funded growth path, and a premium valuation that reinforces investor confidence, Roadzen is strategically positioned to redefine the intersection of artificial intelligence, telematics, and insurance worldwide-placing it firmly on investors' radar heading into Q4 2025 .

