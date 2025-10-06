Cary Annuities Agents Publish 2025 Guide Comparing Mygas & Fixed Annuities

MENAFN - GetNews)



Matador Insurance Services has released a new blog post to help pre-retirees in Cary, NC, and beyond understand the key differences between MYGAs and Fixed Annuities when planning for retirement.

Cary, NC - October 6, 2025 - The experienced Cary, North Carolina annuities agents at Matador Insurance Services recently published a new educational blog titled MYGAs vs. Fixed Annuities . The 2025 guide is designed to inform pre-retirees about the similarities and differences between Multi-Year Guaranteed Annuities (MYGAs) and Fixed Annuities, offering clarity for those evaluating long-term retirement options.

The article breaks down important factors such as interest rate guarantees, contract terms, and payout flexibility. It also highlights scenarios where one product may be more advantageous than the other based on individual retirement goals. For readers seeking additional information about MYGAs, Matador Insurance Services provides a dedicated resource on MYGAs.

"Our aim with this guide is to provide transparency for those approaching retirement," said a Matador Insurance Services representative. "Both MYGAs and Fixed Annuities have benefits, but understanding their unique features is essential to making an informed decision."

This blog reflects Matador Insurance Services' commitment to offering clear, client-focused education on retirement income products. By simplifying complex financial concepts, the firm continues to serve as a reliable resource for individuals planning secure retirements in Cary, North Carolina, and across the country.

For more information about Matador Insurance Services visit their website at , or give one of their annuities agents a call at (919) 899-1615.