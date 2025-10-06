NEXY Stuns At Paris Fashion Week With“The Time Of MULAN,” Writing A New Chapter For Chinese Affordable Luxury Womenswear

NEXY Debuts at Paris Fashion Week with“The Time of MULAN” SS 2026 Collection

A spectacular showcase at Monnaie de Paris highlights Chinese affordable luxury and oriental aesthetics

Chinese affordable luxury womenswear brand NEXY staged its spectacular 2026 Spring/Summer collection show,“The Time of MULAN”, at the historic Monnaie de Paris.

As a highlight of the“2026 Paris Fashion Week · Shenzhen Futian Fashion Day”, this show was not only a presentation of a new season's collection, but also a cultural statement - delivering to the world a refined fashion narrative rooted in oriental aesthetics and the timeless spirit of Mulan.

























A Dialogue Across Centuries

The Monnaie de Paris, with over 1,160 years of history, stands as one of the city's oldest landmarks. Having witnessed the legacy of French civilization and Olympic glory, it provided a profound stage for the fusion of heritage and modernity. Within its ancient stone walls, contemporary fashion collided with history, creating a deep cultural resonance and setting the tone for the entire show.























The Spirit of Mulan in Fashion Narrative

NEXY has long embodied the image of the“Intelligent and Elegant Protagonist” - modern-day Mulans who are wise, visionary, and sophisticated. For SS 2026, the collection draws inspiration from the life cycle of the magnolia flower, weaving a philosophical reflection on time:

Seed - earthy tones, embodying potential and vitality;

Growth - first hues of spring, symbolizing resilience and hope;

Bloom - the iconic“NEXY Green,” radiant and expressive;

Flutter - petals in motion, fluid and ethereal.

Here, fashion becomes a vessel of time, celebrating patience, transformation, and courage. True luxury is not to possess time, but to befriend it - just as Mulan does, living fully and authentically in every moment.























International Collaboration at the Highest Level

The show was directed by the prestigious French creative studio Napoleon Studio, ensuring flawless execution. Photographer JO ZHOU and videographer QUENTIN BORDES captured every evocative moment, immortalizing the dialogue between fashion and time.











A Chinese Brand on the Global Stage

Part of EPO Fashion Group, NEXY is endorsed by celebrated actress Yuan Quan and has previously been invited to Milan Fashion Week. Now, in Paris, it presents not only the strength of Chinese design but also the depth of Chinese cultural philosophy.

With Shenzhen as a hub of innovation fueling the brand, and Paris as the world's fashion epicenter offering global exposure, NEXY positions itself as a vibrant force within the international fashion ecosystem, writing a new chapter for Chinese affordable luxury womenswear.