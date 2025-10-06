Denver Pain Management Clinic Launches Specialized Neuropathy Treatment Program

MENAFN - GetNews)



DENVER, CO - October 6, 2025 - Denver Pain Management Clinic , Colorado's leading chronic pain specialists since 2010, today announced the launch of a comprehensive Neuropathy Treatment Program designed to address the growing need for specialized care among patients suffering from neuropathic pain conditions.

The new program integrates multiple evidence-based approaches to neuropathy management, combining advanced medication protocols with innovative non-pharmacological interventions. This multidisciplinary approach reflects the clinic's commitment to providing holistic, personalized pain management solutions.

"Neuropathic pain can be debilitating and often requires a specialized treatment approach beyond standard pain management protocols," said Dr. Andrew Hong, Medical Director at Denver Pain Management Clinic . "Our new program addresses the complex nature of neuropathy by offering comprehensive diagnostic evaluations and individualized treatment plans aimed at not just managing symptoms but improving overall function and quality of life."

The specialized neuropathy program includes several key components:



Thorough diagnostic evaluations to identify underlying causes of neuropathic pain

Medication management utilizing the latest pharmacological options, including antidepressants and anticonvulsants specifically indicated for neuropathic pain

Advanced Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) therapy with customized treatment schedules

Prescription topical treatments featuring lidocaine and capsaicin formulations

Lifestyle counseling focused on preventing further nerve damage

Physical therapy referrals tailored to neuropathy patients Coordination with other healthcare providers for comprehensive care

Dr. Hong, who completed his medical education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and residency at the University of Colorado, brings extensive expertise in pain management to the program. As a recognized member of both the Colorado Pain Society and the American Academy of Pain Medicine, Dr. Hong has developed treatment protocols based on the latest research in neuropathic pain management.

"Many neuropathy patients have been told they must simply live with their pain," Dr. Hong explained. "Our approach recognizes that while some cases of neuropathy are permanent, there are numerous interventions that can significantly reduce pain, improve function, and enhance quality of life. We focus on identifying any underlying medical problems contributing to the neuropathy while implementing treatments that effectively manage symptoms and prevent further nerve damage."

The clinic emphasizes that treatment begins with identifying and addressing underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, nerve damage, or infections. Even in cases where neuropathy cannot be completely cured, the program offers multiple pathways to control symptoms and improve daily functioning.

Denver Pain Management Clinic has established itself as a leader in innovative pain management solutions throughout Colorado. Located at 455 Sherman St., Suite 450 in Denver, the clinic serves patients Monday through Friday with convenient hours. The facility accepts most major insurance plans and welcomes referrals from primary care physicians, neurologists, and other specialists.

About Denver Pain Management Clinic

Founded in 2010, Denver Pain Management Clinic provides innovative, personalized pain management solutions for patients throughout Colorado. The clinic offers a comprehensive range of services, including medication management, steroid injections, physical therapy referrals, supportive care coordination, TENS therapy, topical treatments, lifestyle counseling, and diagnostic evaluations. The clinic's patient-centered approach focuses on developing individualized treatment plans aimed at decreasing pain while improving function and quality of life.

For more information, please contact Denver Pain Management Clinic at or call 720-405-2331.

Contact Information:

Denver Pain Management Clinic

455 Sherman St., Suite 450

Denver, CO 80203

Phone: 720-405-2331

Website: