Zazz Expands Managed IT Services Portfolio With Audit-Ready Compliance For SOC 2, HIPAA, And ISO 27001
Toronto, Canada - Zazz, a global Managed IT Service Provider with over a decade of experience in IT helpdesk, infrastructure management, and security solutions, today announced the launch of its Audit-Ready Managed IT Support Services. The new service is tailored for organizations in healthcare, finance, SaaS, and professional services, enabling them to align IT operations with growing regulatory requirements while maintaining operational efficiency.
Helping Businesses Stay Compliant Without Disruption
The Audit-Ready services extend Zazz's established role in managing IT environments by integrating compliance monitoring and audit preparation. Organizations facing SOC 2, HIPAA, or ISO 27001 requirements can now reduce the burden of compliance management while ensuring infrastructure remains secure and scalable.
“Our clients rely on us to keep their systems running, users supported, and environments secure,” said Abdallah Haji, CEO and Managing Director of Zazz Inc.“With this new service, we're helping them stay audit-ready without disrupting the IT operations they depend on.”
Trusted Partner in IT Support
Since its founding in 2015, Zazz has provided businesses across North America with:
-
24/7 IT Helpdesk Support
Managed Infrastructure Services
Patch Management, Monitoring, and Maintenance
Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity
Security Monitoring and Endpoint Management
Acting as a fully outsourced IT department, Zazz streamlines technology operations by resolving user issues, managing vendor relationships, and providing proactive maintenance.
“We're not just here to fix things when they break,” Haji added.“We manage the full IT lifecycle-planning, executing, maintaining, and now, helping clients meet compliance demands with greater confidence.”
Audit-Ready Compliance Services
The new service portfolio is designed for businesses operating in highly regulated industries. Key features include:
-
Continuous control monitoring and evidence collection
Framework alignment for SOC 2, HIPAA, and ISO 27001
Remediation guidance and audit support
Seamless integration with existing IT environments
Access to advisory from certified compliance experts
By combining compliance readiness with existing IT services, Zazz removes the need for multiple vendors or isolated compliance programs, offering a streamlined, cost-efficient solution.
About Zazz Inc.
Zazz is a global Managed IT Service Provider specializing in infrastructure management, IT helpdesk, cloud services, and security solutions. With more than 10 years of experience serving North American businesses, Zazz helps organizations remain operational, secure, and ready for growth. Its newly expanded services now include Audit-Ready Managed IT Support for SOC 2, HIPAA, and ISO 27001 compliance.
For more information, visit:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment