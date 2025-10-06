Alzheimer's Disease Market Set For Explosive 23.7% CAGR Growth: Key Market Drivers And Opportunities For Healthcare Companies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Alzheimer's Disease Market Insights"DelveInsight's report projects the Alzheimer's disease market in the 7MM to grow at a CAGR of 23.7% from ~$5B, driven by rising prevalence and new disease-modifying therapies. Key players include Eisai, Biogen, Eli Lilly, AB Science, BioVie, Cassava Sciences, TauRx Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, Alzheon, UCB Pharma, Anavex Life Sciences, AgeneBio, Bristol Myers Squibb, Alzinova AB, GemVax & KAEL, among others.

Key Findings



Alzheimer's Disease Market size projection: As per DelveInsight's analysis, the total market size of Alzheimer's disease in the 7MM is expected to grow with a CAGR of 23.7% from ~USD 5 billion.

Alzheimer's Disease Market Drivers: Key market drivers of Alzheimer's disease include rising prevalence of the condition, improved diagnostic tools and biomarker research, growing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients, expanding therapeutic options with disease-modifying treatments, and favorable reimbursement policies.

Alzheimer's Disease Epidemiology: The report provides the total Alzheimer's disease potential pool of approximately 16 million diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM in 2023, with the United States representing 44% of diagnosed cases.

Key companies: Leading Alzheimer's disease companies, such as Eisai, Biogen, Eli Lilly, AB Science, BioVie, Cassava Sciences, TauRx Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, Alzheon, UCB Pharma, Anavex Life Sciences, AgeneBio, and others.

Pipeline assets: Some of the key Alzheimer's disease therapies in the pipeline include Masitinib (AB Science), Bezisterim/NE3107 (BioVie), Simufilam/PTI-125 (Cassava Sciences), Hydromethylthionine mesylate/TRx0237 (TauRx Therapeutics), semaglutide/NN6535 (Novo Nordisk), Remternetug/LY3372993 (Eli Lilly), ALZ-801/valiltramiprosate (Alzheon), E2814 (Eisai), Bepranemab (UCB Pharma), and GV1001 (GemVax & KAEL).

Recent developments:



In October 2025, Bristol Myers Squibb received FDA Fast Track designation for BMS-986446 for Alzheimer's disease treatment.



In September 2025, Alzinova AB received FDA approval for its Investigational New Drug application for ALZ-101, a vaccine candidate targeting Alzheimer's disease. Additionally, in August 2025, the FDA approved LEQEMBI IQLIK, a once-weekly subcutaneous autoinjector for maintenance dosing.

Alzheimer's Disease Market Analysis

The Alzheimer's disease market represents one of the most dynamic and rapidly evolving therapeutic areas in modern medicine. The current market, valued at ~USD 5 billion in 2025, includes approved therapies such as LEQEMBI (lecanemab) and KISUNLA (donanemab), along with traditional symptomatic treatments including galantamine, memantine, donepezil, and rivastigmine. The market demonstrates exceptional growth potential, with projections indicating a seven-fold increase by 2034, driven primarily by the introduction of disease-modifying therapies that target underlying pathological mechanisms rather than merely managing symptoms.

DelveInsight's comprehensive Alzheimer's Disease market Insights Report reveals that the United States captures the largest market share, accounting for approximately 54% of the total 7MM market in 2023, followed by EU4 countries and Japan. Among European markets, Germany leads with USD 267 million in 2023, while the UK represents the smallest market at USD 104 million. Japan's market size reached approximately USD 845 million in 2023. This geographic distribution reflects varying healthcare infrastructure, regulatory environments, and reimbursement policies across regions.

This market growth trajectory is supported by robust epidemiological data, with DelveInsight's analysis indicating 16 million diagnosed prevalent cases across the 7MM in 2023. The disease burden is expected to rise significantly, with the United States reporting 7 million cases, representing 44% of total diagnosed cases across major markets. Age-specific analysis reveals that the 75-84 age group holds the highest prevalence with nearly 3 million cases in the US alone. Gender distribution shows a pronounced female predominance, with 5 million affected females compared to 2.5 million males in the US in 2023.

Geographic segmentation across the 7MM demonstrates distinct regional characteristics. Germany accounts for 30% of diagnosed cases among the EU4 and UK markets, followed by France at 24%. The epidemiological forecast suggests continued growth in diagnosed prevalent cases, driven by improved diagnostic capabilities, increased awareness, and demographic shifts toward an aging population. Severity-specific segmentation indicates that mild cognitive impairment represents the largest patient population within EU4 and the UK, with approximately 2,560 thousand cases in 2023.

Alzheimer's Disease Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape encompasses a diverse array of therapeutic approaches, from traditional symptomatic treatments to revolutionary disease-modifying therapies. Key players include established pharmaceutical giants such as Eisai/Biogen with LEQEMBI (lecanemab) and Eli Lilly with KISUNLA (donanemab), representing the first generation of approved anti-amyloid monoclonal antibodies. These treatments have demonstrated the ability to slow cognitive decline in early-stage Alzheimer's disease, marking a paradigm shift from purely symptomatic management.

The clinical landscape features over 25 molecules in late-stage clinical trials, targeting various aspects of Alzheimer's pathology. Current treatment options span multiple mechanisms of action, including cholinesterase inhibitors (donepezil, rivastigmine, galantamine), NMDA receptor antagonists (memantine), and anti-amyloid monoclonal antibodies. The drug development pipeline showcases innovative approaches targeting tau pathology, neuroinflammation, synaptic dysfunction, and metabolic enhancement.

Development milestones in 2025 have been particularly significant, with multiple FDA approvals and designations. The FDA approved LEQEMBI IQLIK for once-weekly subcutaneous maintenance dosing, representing the first subcutaneous anti-amyloid therapy. Bristol Myers Squibb received Fast Track designation for BMS-986446, while several companies advanced their pipeline candidates through regulatory pathways. Clinical trial results continue to demonstrate the potential of combination therapies, with UCSF researchers identifying cancer drugs letrozole and irinotecan as promising candidates for Alzheimer's treatment.

Commercial arrangements include strategic partnerships, licensing deals, and collaborative research initiatives. The competitive dynamics reflect the high-risk, high-reward nature of Alzheimer's drug development, with companies pursuing diverse scientific approaches to address the complex pathophysiology of the disease. Market access considerations increasingly influence competitive positioning, with companies developing comprehensive strategies for reimbursement and patient access programs.

Alzheimer's Disease Market Drivers and Barriers

The market experiences significant momentum from multiple driving forces, most notably the rising global prevalence of Alzheimer's disease coinciding with demographic shifts toward aging populations worldwide. The expanding therapeutic landscape, particularly the emergence of disease-modifying treatments, represents a fundamental shift from symptomatic management to potentially altering disease progression. Improved diagnostic capabilities, including advanced biomarker research and neuroimaging technologies, enable earlier detection and intervention, expanding the treatable patient population.

Growing awareness among healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers has increased diagnosis rates and treatment-seeking behaviors. Favorable reimbursement policies in key markets, particularly following regulatory approvals, support market access for innovative therapies. Investment in research and development continues to accelerate, with government initiatives and private funding driving innovation in neurodegenerative disease research.

However, significant barriers persist within the market ecosystem. Underdiagnosis and misdiagnosis remain critical challenges, with many patients remaining unidentified or receiving delayed diagnoses. The high cost of innovative treatments, ranging from $26,500 annually for lecanemab to $32,000 for donanemab, creates access barriers for many patients. Regulatory challenges continue to impact market dynamics, with varying approval processes and safety considerations across global markets.

The historical limited treatment innovation has created substantial unmet medical needs, though recent breakthroughs are beginning to address this gap. The lack of specialized care infrastructure in many regions limits patient access to appropriate diagnosis and treatment. Safety concerns, particularly amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA) associated with anti-amyloid therapies, require careful patient monitoring and may limit treatment eligibility for certain patient populations.

Alzheimer's Disease: A Critical Healthcare Challenge Demanding Innovative Solutions

Alzheimer's disease represents one of the most pressing healthcare challenges of our time, affecting over 7 million Americans and imposing a devastating burden on patients, families, and healthcare systems globally. The progressive, irreversible nature of this neurodegenerative disorder primarily impacts memory, reasoning, and cognitive abilities, making it the leading cause of dementia and responsible for 60-80% of all dementia cases. Recent breakthrough research has revealed new insights into disease mechanisms, including the identification of dendritic nanotubular networks that may contribute to amyloid-beta spread in the brain, and the connection between obesity and Alzheimer's through adipose-derived extracellular vesicles.

The therapeutic landscape is undergoing revolutionary transformation with the approval of disease-modifying treatments that target underlying pathological mechanisms. Traditional treatments, including cholinesterase inhibitors and memantine, provided only symptomatic relief without addressing disease progression. However, the recent approval of anti-amyloid therapies LEQEMBI and KISUNLA represents a paradigm shift toward treatments that can potentially slow cognitive decline and alter disease trajectory. These advances, combined with emerging pipeline candidates targeting diverse mechanisms including tau pathology, neuroinflammation, and metabolic dysfunction, offer unprecedented hope for patients and families affected by this devastating condition.

Scope of the Alzheimer's Disease Market Report

The comprehensive Alzheimer's Disease market report encompasses the following key areas:



Therapeutic Approaches - Analysis of current and emerging treatment modalities, including disease-modifying therapies, symptomatic treatments, and combination approaches

Patient Population Analysis - Detailed epidemiological assessment covering total diagnosed prevalent cases, age-specific, gender-specific, and severity-specific segmentation across the 7MM

Pipeline Analysis - Comprehensive evaluation of 138 drugs in clinical development across 182 trials, including Phase I, II, and III studies targeting various disease mechanisms

Market Size and Forecasting - Historical and projected market size from 2020-2034, including therapy-specific market share analysis and regional breakdowns

Competitive Landscape Assessment - Detailed profiles of key market players, drug development strategies, regulatory milestones, and commercial positioning

Market Dynamics - In-depth analysis of market drivers, barriers, opportunities, and threats affecting market growth and development

Regulatory Environment - Assessment of approval pathways, regulatory guidelines, and reimbursement landscapes across major markets

SWOT and Conjoint Analysis - Qualitative assessment of treatment options based on safety, efficacy, administration routes, and market positioning

Key Opinion Leader Insights - Primary research incorporating perspectives from 15+ KOLs across the 7MM to validate market trends and treatment preferences

Reimbursement and Market Access - Analysis of payer landscapes, coverage policies, and access programs affecting treatment adoption Unmet Medical Needs - Identification of current gaps in treatment options and opportunities for therapeutic innovation

