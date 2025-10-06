Data On Demand Appoints Industry Leader Denise Crossley

LEEDS, UK - Data On Demand , the multi-award-winning provider of data and insights that help organisations create better outcomes for consumers, today announced the appointment of Denise Crossley to its Board.

Crossley is the former Group CEO & current NED of Lantern Group and served for more than 20 years as a Non-Executive Director of the Credit Services Association (CSA). She brings extensive experience in debt recovery, operational governance and the responsible treatment of vulnerable customers, in addition to her work as a NED and Consumer Duty Champion at Snap Finance UK.

The appointment follows a period of strategic momentum at Data On Demand, including the buy-back of shares from its original investor and enhancements to the company's Go-To-Market capability.

The Board expansion supports the next stage of growth for the company's flagship products, including FinTrace which bridges the data gap to help organisations improve engagement with people in debt, and KnowYourVulnerableCustomer (KYVC) which aggregates best-in-class alternative datasets to help identify and support vulnerable customers.

Stuart Murgatroyd, CEO of Data On Demand, said:“Denise is a highly respected leader whose practical insight into debt recovery and vulnerability will be invaluable as we scale.

"We are targeting 100% year-on-year ARR revenue growth in the next two years and are excited that Denise will be with us on this journey. As FinTrace and KYVC continue to deliver measurable impact, Denise's appointment strengthens our board at a pivotal time for growth and execution.”

Denise Crossley said:“I'm delighted to join Data On Demand. The team's commitment to responsible data use - improving engagement, protecting vulnerable customers and driving better outcomes - aligns with my values and experience. The next three years will be an exciting time for the business and I'm thrilled to support the team as they enter their next chapter of growth.”

About Data On Demand

Data On Demand is a multi-award-winning business providing high-quality data and actionable insights to help organisations engage consumers fairly and effectively. Its products include FinTrace, which bridges the data gap to improve engagement with people in debt, and KnowYourVulnerableCustomer (KYVC), which aggregates best-in-class alternative datasets to identify and support vulnerable customers. Founded in 2016 by CEO Stuart Murgatroyd (ex-Callcredit), Data On Demand partners with clients across financial services, energy, telecommunications and the public sector.