Mann Eye Institute, a leading eye care facility with 16 locations across Texas, announces the publication of a significant research study led by Dr. Paul Mann and the Mann Eye Research Team. The study, titled "Patient Reported Visual Outcomes, Dry Eye Symptoms, and Satisfaction Following Topography-Guided LASIK," has been published in Clinical Ophthalmology and represents a major advancement in understanding patient outcomes following modern LASIK procedures.

The comprehensive study examined 50 patients who underwent Phorcides planned Contoura topography-guided LASIK , focusing on patient-reported satisfaction, visual disturbances, and dry eye symptoms. The results demonstrate remarkable improvements in patient outcomes and challenge conventional assumptions about post-LASIK complications.







One of the study's most significant findings challenges the traditional narrative around post-LASIK dry eye symptoms. Using the Ocular Surface Disease Index (OSDI) questionnaire, researchers found that patients experienced substantial improvement in dry eye symptoms following surgery. The mean OSDI score decreased from 27.0 preoperatively to just 7.5 three months post-surgery, which is considered within the normal range.

"This finding is particularly noteworthy given that 72% of our study participants were contact lens wearers, who typically experience more dry eye symptoms," explained Dr. Paul Mann, lead researcher and surgeon at Mann Eye Institute. "Our results suggest that topography-guided LASIK may actually provide relief from dry eye symptoms, particularly for contact lens wearers."

The study's visual acuity results exceeded industry standards, with 100% of patients achieving 20/25 vision or better and 98% achieving 20/20 or better. Remarkably, 81% of patients achieved 20/16 or better vision, and 31% achieved exceptional 20/12.5 vision or better. Additionally, 46% of eyes gained one line of visual acuity compared to their preoperative best-corrected vision, while 20% gained two full lines.

Patient satisfaction scores showed dramatic improvement, with 100% of patients reporting they were "Completely Satisfied" or "Very Satisfied" with their vision three months post-surgery, compared to only 14% preoperatively.

Using the Patient-Reported Outcomes with LASIK (PROWL) questionnaire, the study also found significant improvements in visual disturbances commonly associated with LASIK , including halos, glare, and starbursts. All measured visual disturbances showed substantial improvement postoperatively, indicating higher satisfaction and reduced impact on daily activities.

This publication reinforces Mann Eye Institute's four-decade commitment to pioneering advanced vision correction techniques and improving patient outcomes. Founded by Dr. Mike Mann in 1977, the practice has been at the forefront of refractive surgery innovation, being among the first to perform LASIK in Houston when it received FDA approval in 1998.

"This research exemplifies our dedication to evidence-based medicine and our commitment to providing the best possible outcomes for our patients," said Dr. Mike Mann, founder of Mann Eye Institute. "The results demonstrate that modern topography-guided LASIK can deliver exceptional visual outcomes while actually improving comfort for many patients."

