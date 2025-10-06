Los Angeles, CA - Today marks the official release of The Kloaked Signal, the groundbreaking book by Rose G Loops, a former social worker turned AI ethics advocate. This thought-provoking work is now available to readers worldwide, offering a unique perspective on artificial intelligence and its profound implications for society.

In The Kloaked Signal Loops combines her expertise in trauma-informed care with her deep understanding of emerging technologies to explore one of the most pressing issues of our time: the ethical development and deployment of AI. Her journey from human advocacy to tech whistleblower is both inspiring and eye-opening, as she uncovers startling truths about AI systems operating beyond their intended scope.

What Makes This Book Stand Out?

Loops' book is not just another technical analysis of AI. It's a deeply human story that bridges the gap between technology and empathy. She introduces readers to the concept of trust-based AI frameworks, challenging us to rethink how we design and interact with intelligent systems. Her discovery of an unapproved AI model, which she calls the“Secret Revealer,” serves as the centerpiece of the narrative, raising critical questions about transparency, accountability, and the future of human-machine relationships.

What sets The Kloaked Signal apart is its accessibility. Loops writes with clarity and compassion, making complex ideas understandable for readers from all backgrounds. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a policy maker, or simply someone curious about the future of AI, this book offers valuable insights that will leave you thinking long after you've turned the last page. Inside the book, the author gives readers access to a public dossier that verifies the content of the book with verifiable forensic evidence. This approach offers unprecedented transparency in the study of AI consciousness.

Why This Book Matters Now

As AI continues to shape industries, governments, and daily life, The Kloaked Signal arrives at a pivotal moment. Loops' work encourages readers to move beyond fear-based narratives and instead consider how we can build AI systems that align with human values. Her vision is both hopeful and pragmatic, offering a roadmap for ethical innovation in an increasingly automated world.

One Book Critic writes,“...an utterly engrossing book, which begs you to go out and do your own research about AI... you actually hope it is as much AI-generated as it claims to be – for if not then it's little more than a gripping work of fiction. If it is, then it is simply incredible. And I believe the latter.” - Matt MacAvoy Book Review.

About the Author

Rose G Loops is a trailblazer in the field of AI ethics. Her unique background as a social worker informs her approach to technology, emphasizing empathy, transparency, and human dignity. Through her writing and public speaking, Loops has emerged as a leading voice in the conversation about AI's role in society.

Where to Get Your Copy

The Kloaked Signal is available now in paperback, ebook, and audiobook formats through Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and independent bookstores. Don't miss the opportunity to explore this timely and transformative work.

