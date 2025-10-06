A Shadowed World Reawakens:“Furniture Sliders” By Alexander Bentley Redefines Post-War Espionage With A Quantum Twist

The war may have ended, but the secrets never did. In Furniture Sliders, the electrifying new novel from Alexander Bentley, the smoldering ruins of 1947 Europe conceal a deeper, more dangerous conflict, one that distorts time, memory, and identity itself.

Spanning New York, Vienna, Prague, Montevideo, and Mendoza, Bentley's first installment in The Bureau Archives Trilogy introduces readers to Max Calder, a former intelligence operative desperate to leave the shadows behind. But when Artemis, a spectral figure from his past, resurfaces with a warning, Calder is thrust back into a chase for the Mirror, a secret so classified even its creators have vanished.

As Calder hunts for answers across a world still cloaked in smoke and subterfuge, truth and illusion become indistinguishable. Each safehouse, each coded message, slides a few inches sideways from reality. Every revelation brings him closer to discovering that the most dangerous secret of all might be himself.

Recipient of the Literary Titan Gold Book Award , Furniture Sliders has been hailed as“a post-war spy-fi romp that kicks off The Bureau Archives Trilogy with a smoky, rain-slicked bang.” The novel masterfully fuses espionage, noir atmosphere, and speculative science fiction, creating what Literary Titan describes as“a stylish, time-twisting spy thriller that leaves you wanting the next mission right away.”

The book's world is painted in fog, cigarette smoke, and fractured memory, with Bentley's prose pulsing like a jazz rhythm beneath a neon haze. Readers are drawn into a labyrinth where the line between hunter and hunted blurs, and where every choice has world-altering consequences.

Bentley's upcoming sequel, Angus Sliders, is already slated for release on December 15, promising to delve even deeper into the mysterious Bureau and the secrets that shape its operatives.

Don't miss the start of The Bureau Archives Trilogy, a gripping fusion of espionage, noir, and speculative science fiction that's already earning critical acclaim. Available now in Kindle and paperback editions on Amazon and Barnes & Noble . Get your copy of Furniture Sliders today-and discover the secret that could change everything.

About the Author

Alexander Bentley is a serial entrepreneur and novelist based in California, known for his rare ability to merge the intellectual intrigue of science with the visceral suspense of espionage fiction. With an extensive career founding and leading technology companies in both the UK and the USA, Bentley has served as CEO of public and private enterprises and worked with the UK Ministry of Defence, the U.S. Department of Defense, and multiple aerospace and defense companies.

His background in physics, and deep familiarity with quantum mechanics and secure communications technologies, informs his writing with scientific precision and authenticity. Writing under his own name, Bentley brings a new dimension to post–World War II noir, combining shadowy intrigue with speculative twists in what he calls“Spy-Fi.”

He lives in California with his wife, Lucinda, and is the proud father of two grown children, Alexander (Lex) and Virginia (Ginny). Furniture Sliders marks the beginning of The Bureau Archives Trilogy, a bold exploration of identity, secrecy, and the malleability of truth.