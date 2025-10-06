Shar's Stirring Rendition Of Tracy Chapman's“Baby Can I Hold You” Officially Included In The Grammy Awards For Best American Roots Performance Category
Shar's interpretation of the timeless ballad captures the emotional honesty and vulnerability that made Chapman's original so beloved. Blending emotional storytelling with soulful depth, Shar reimagines Chapman's timeless ballad with raw vulnerability and modern grace.
The performance captures the essence of love, longing, and connection, resonating deeply with both long time Chapman fans and new listeners alike.
“ Baby Can I Hold You ” by Shar is available now on all major streaming platforms
