Shar's Stirring Rendition Of Tracy Chapman's“Baby Can I Hold You” Officially Included In The Grammy Awards For Best American Roots Performance Category


2025-10-06 07:09:19
(MENAFN- GetNews) ON, CA - Rising singer-songwriter Shar has achieved a major milestone - her heartfelt rendition of Tracy Chapman's classic“Baby Can I Hold You,” has been officially included in the Grammy Awards consideration for Best American Roots Performance.



Shar's interpretation of the timeless ballad captures the emotional honesty and vulnerability that made Chapman's original so beloved. Blending emotional storytelling with soulful depth, Shar reimagines Chapman's timeless ballad with raw vulnerability and modern grace.

The performance captures the essence of love, longing, and connection, resonating deeply with both long time Chapman fans and new listeners alike.

Baby Can I Hold You ” by Shar is available now on all major streaming platforms

