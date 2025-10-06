Kevin Sumlin Scholarship For Student Athletes Now Accepting Applications From Undergraduate Collegiate Athletes Across The U.S.

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes

Houston, Texas - The Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes officially opens applications for undergraduate students across the United States who excel both on the field and in the classroom. Established by veteran American football coach Kevin Sumlin, the scholarship honors student-athletes who demonstrate resilience, balance, and dedication in academics and athletics.

Kevin Sumlin , known for his three decades of leadership across some of college football's most competitive programs, introduces this scholarship to highlight the value of education alongside athletics. With a legacy that spans Purdue University, the University of Houston, Texas A&M University, and the University of Arizona, Kevin Sumlin continues to support the personal and academic growth of young athletes beyond their playing years.

Application Details and Eligibility

The Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes is open to undergraduate students currently enrolled at accredited colleges or universities within the United States. Applicants must be actively participating in collegiate athletics and submit a thoughtful essay between 500–700 words addressing the prompt:

“As a student-athlete, what lessons have you learned from balancing academics and athletics, and how will these experiences help shape your future beyond sports?”

Completed essays and application details should be sent via email to ... no later than June 15, 2026 . The recipient of the scholarship will be announced on July 15, 2026 on the official website .

Kevin Sumlin's Commitment to Student-Athletes

Throughout his career, Kevin Sumlin has been recognized for developing athletes both on and off the field. As a head coach, he guided teams to national rankings, major bowl appearances, and memorable victories. Beyond wins and records, his dedication to student-athlete growth has led many of his players to succeed academically and professionally-even beyond the football field.

By launching the Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes, Kevin Sumlin builds on his commitment to mentorship, education, and leadership development. He firmly believes that the lessons gained from balancing academics and athletics prepare student-athletes for lifelong success.

Key Dates to Remember



Application Deadline: June 15, 2026

Winner Announcement: July 15, 2026

Application Email: ... Official Website:

About Kevin Sumlin

Kevin Sumlin's journey from standout linebacker and team captain at Purdue University to leading programs like Houston, Texas A&M, and Arizona reflects his deep understanding of athletics and education. With more than 30 years in coaching, he has mentored student-athletes who have gone on to play at the highest levels while emphasizing academic achievement and personal growth. Now retired from coaching, Kevin Sumlin remains focused on supporting student-athletes in building successful futures through opportunities like this scholarship.