Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - September 2025


2025-10-06 07:05:25
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, Alpha-X & Alpha DRK and Montréal Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - TMX Group Limited today announced September 2025 trading statistics for its marketplaces - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *


September 2025 August 2025 September 2024
Volume 17,189,380,707 12,200,372,060 11,493,486,995
Value $378,148,495,945 $300,143,130,282 $285,041,200,207
Transactions 27,283,644 23,188,885 20,326,563




Daily Averages


Volume 818.5 million 610.0 million 574.7 million
Value $18,007.1 million $15,007.2 million $14,252.1 million
Transactions 1,299,221 1,159,444 1,016,328

Year-to-date Statistics


2025 2024 % Change
Volume 118,321,448,158 96,753,089,762 +22.3
Value $2,890,848,038,018 $2,248,873,978,197 +28.5
Transactions 225,075,577 184,475,496 +22.0




Daily Averages


Volume 629.4 million 511.9 million +22.9
Value $15,376.9 million $11,898.8 million +29.2
Transactions 1,197,211 976,061 +22.7

Toronto Stock Exchange


September 2025 August 2025 September 2024
Volume 9,859,266,723 7,604,943,671 7,963,437,833
Value $354,597,976,029 $280,671,320,926 $269,193,775,897
Transactions 23,443,698 20,421,300 18,065,441
S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 30,022.81 28,564.45 24,000.37




Daily Averages


Volume 469.5 million 380.2 million 398.2 million
Value $16,885.6 million $14,033.6 million $13,459.7 million
Transactions 1,116,367 1,021,065 903,272

Year-to-date Statistics


2025 2024 % Change
Volume 75,626,581,433 64,329,699,464 +17.6
Value $2,691,418,323,778 $2,104,257,833,983 +27.9
Transactions 197,780,766 163,326,433 +21.1




Daily Averages


Volume 402.3 million 340.4 million +18.2
Value $14,316.1 million $11,133.6 million +28.6
Transactions 1,052,025 864,161 +21.7

TSX Venture Exchange *


September 2025 August 2025 September 2024
Volume 5,805,056,692 3,498,516,039 2,579,115,123
Value $4,442,233,002 $2,130,980,680 $1,114,922,138
Transactions 1,807,632 1,017,167 634,123
S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 947.84 829.57 581.12




Daily Averages


Volume 276.4 million 174.9 million 129.0 million
Value $211.5 million $106.5 million $55.7 million
Transactions 86,078 50,858 31,706

Year-to-date Statistics


2025 2024 % Change
Volume 31,516,044,184 23,661,228,023 +33.2
Value $18,340,566,181 $9,765,640,584 +87.8
Transactions 8,823,998 5,836,505 +51.2




Daily Averages


Volume 167.6 million 125.2 million +33.9
Value $97.6 million $51.7 million +88.8
Transactions 46,936 30,881 +52.0

TSX Alpha Exchange


September 2025 August 2025 September 2024
Volume 1,480,458,760 1,060,876,293 935,910,396
Value $18,165,169,218 $16,543,069,653 $14,237,884,724
Transactions 1,900,198 1,642,796 1,577,759




Daily Averages


Volume 70.5 million 53.0 million 46.8 million
Value $865.0 million $827.2 million $711.9 million
Transactions 90,486 82,140 78,888

Year-to-date Statistics


2025 2024 % Change
Volume 10,898,777,394 8,677,081,558 +25.6
Value $174,934,868,330 $132,090,935,052 +32.4
Transactions 17,705,361 15,021,234 +17.9




Daily Averages


Volume 58.0 million 45.9 million +26.3
Value $930.5 million $698.9 million +33.1
Transactions 94,177 79,477 +18.5

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK


September 2025 August 2025 September 2024
Volume 44,598,532 36,036,057 15,023,643
Value $943,117,696 $797,759,023 $494,617,448
Transactions 132,116 107,622 49,240




Daily Averages


Volume 2.1 million 1.8 million 0.8 million
Value $44.9 million $39.9 million $24.7 million
Transactions 6,291 5,381 2,462

Year-to-date Statistics


2025 2024 % Change
Volume 280,045,147 85,080,717 +229.2
Value $6,154,279,729 $2,759,568,578 +123.0
Transactions 765,452 291,324 +162.7




Daily Averages


Volume 1.5 million 0.5 million +230.9
Value $32.7 million $14.6 million +124.2
Transactions 4,072 1,541 +164.1

Montreal Exchange


September 2025 August 2025 September 2024
Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 19,774,523 18,282,483 16,986,901
Open Interest (Contracts) 30,757,922 30,548,176 19,645,947

Year-to-date Statistics


2025 2024 % Change
Volume (Contracts) 174,563,536 141,951,551 +23.0
Open Interest (Contracts) 30,757,922 19,645,947 +56.6

*Includes NEX

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. All figures are as of September 30, 2025. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all September trades are finalized. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , TSX Trust , TMX Trayport , TMX Datalinx , TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile , which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit . Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup .

For more information please contact:

Catherine Kee
Head of Media Relations
TMX Group
416-671-1704
...



SOURCE: TMX Group Limited

MENAFN06102025004218003983ID1110158738

