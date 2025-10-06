TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - September 2025
|
|September 2025
|August 2025
|September 2024
|Volume
|17,189,380,707
|12,200,372,060
|11,493,486,995
|Value
|$378,148,495,945
|$300,143,130,282
|$285,041,200,207
|Transactions
|27,283,644
|23,188,885
|20,326,563
|
|
|
|
|Daily Averages
|
|
|
|Volume
|818.5 million
|610.0 million
|574.7 million
|Value
|$18,007.1 million
|$15,007.2 million
|$14,252.1 million
|Transactions
|1,299,221
|1,159,444
|1,016,328
Year-to-date Statistics
|
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Volume
|118,321,448,158
|96,753,089,762
|+22.3
|Value
|$2,890,848,038,018
|$2,248,873,978,197
|+28.5
|Transactions
|225,075,577
|184,475,496
|+22.0
|
|
|
|
|Daily Averages
|
|
|
|Volume
|629.4 million
|511.9 million
|+22.9
|Value
|$15,376.9 million
|$11,898.8 million
|+29.2
|Transactions
|1,197,211
|976,061
|+22.7
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
|September 2025
|August 2025
|September 2024
|Volume
|9,859,266,723
|7,604,943,671
|7,963,437,833
|Value
|$354,597,976,029
|$280,671,320,926
|$269,193,775,897
|Transactions
|23,443,698
|20,421,300
|18,065,441
|S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^
|30,022.81
|28,564.45
|24,000.37
|
|
|
|
|Daily Averages
|
|
|
|Volume
|469.5 million
|380.2 million
|398.2 million
|Value
|$16,885.6 million
|$14,033.6 million
|$13,459.7 million
|Transactions
|1,116,367
|1,021,065
|903,272
Year-to-date Statistics
|
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Volume
|75,626,581,433
|64,329,699,464
|+17.6
|Value
|$2,691,418,323,778
|$2,104,257,833,983
|+27.9
|Transactions
|197,780,766
|163,326,433
|+21.1
|
|
|
|
|Daily Averages
|
|
|
|Volume
|402.3 million
|340.4 million
|+18.2
|Value
|$14,316.1 million
|$11,133.6 million
|+28.6
|Transactions
|1,052,025
|864,161
|+21.7
TSX Venture Exchange *
|
|September 2025
|August 2025
|September 2024
|Volume
|5,805,056,692
|3,498,516,039
|2,579,115,123
|Value
|$4,442,233,002
|$2,130,980,680
|$1,114,922,138
|Transactions
|1,807,632
|1,017,167
|634,123
|S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^
|947.84
|829.57
|581.12
|
|
|
|
|Daily Averages
|
|
|
|Volume
|276.4 million
|174.9 million
|129.0 million
|Value
|$211.5 million
|$106.5 million
|$55.7 million
|Transactions
|86,078
|50,858
|31,706
Year-to-date Statistics
|
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Volume
|31,516,044,184
|23,661,228,023
|+33.2
|Value
|$18,340,566,181
|$9,765,640,584
|+87.8
|Transactions
|8,823,998
|5,836,505
|+51.2
|
|
|
|
|Daily Averages
|
|
|
|Volume
|167.6 million
|125.2 million
|+33.9
|Value
|$97.6 million
|$51.7 million
|+88.8
|Transactions
|46,936
|30,881
|+52.0
TSX Alpha Exchange
|
|September 2025
|August 2025
|September 2024
|Volume
|1,480,458,760
|1,060,876,293
|935,910,396
|Value
|$18,165,169,218
|$16,543,069,653
|$14,237,884,724
|Transactions
|1,900,198
|1,642,796
|1,577,759
|
|
|
|
|Daily Averages
|
|
|
|Volume
|70.5 million
|53.0 million
|46.8 million
|Value
|$865.0 million
|$827.2 million
|$711.9 million
|Transactions
|90,486
|82,140
|78,888
Year-to-date Statistics
|
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Volume
|10,898,777,394
|8,677,081,558
|+25.6
|Value
|$174,934,868,330
|$132,090,935,052
|+32.4
|Transactions
|17,705,361
|15,021,234
|+17.9
|
|
|
|
|Daily Averages
|
|
|
|Volume
|58.0 million
|45.9 million
|+26.3
|Value
|$930.5 million
|$698.9 million
|+33.1
|Transactions
|94,177
|79,477
|+18.5
Alpha-X and Alpha DRK
|
|September 2025
|August 2025
|September 2024
|Volume
|44,598,532
|36,036,057
|15,023,643
|Value
|$943,117,696
|$797,759,023
|$494,617,448
|Transactions
|132,116
|107,622
|49,240
|
|
|
|
|Daily Averages
|
|
|
|Volume
|2.1 million
|1.8 million
|0.8 million
|Value
|$44.9 million
|$39.9 million
|$24.7 million
|Transactions
|6,291
|5,381
|2,462
Year-to-date Statistics
|
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Volume
|280,045,147
|85,080,717
|+229.2
|Value
|$6,154,279,729
|$2,759,568,578
|+123.0
|Transactions
|765,452
|291,324
|+162.7
|
|
|
|
|Daily Averages
|
|
|
|Volume
|1.5 million
|0.5 million
|+230.9
|Value
|$32.7 million
|$14.6 million
|+124.2
|Transactions
|4,072
|1,541
|+164.1
Montreal Exchange
|
|September 2025
|August 2025
|September 2024
|Derivatives Volume (Contracts)
|19,774,523
|18,282,483
|16,986,901
|Open Interest (Contracts)
|30,757,922
|30,548,176
|19,645,947
Year-to-date Statistics
|
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Volume (Contracts)
|174,563,536
|141,951,551
|+23.0
|Open Interest (Contracts)
|30,757,922
|19,645,947
|+56.6
*Includes NEX
The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. All figures are as of September 30, 2025. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all September trades are finalized. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.
^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.
About TMX Group (TSX: X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , TSX Trust , TMX Trayport , TMX Datalinx , TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile , which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit . Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup .
For more information please contact:
Catherine Kee
Head of Media Relations
TMX Group
416-671-1704
...
SOURCE: TMX Group Limited
