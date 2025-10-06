TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - September 2025

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, Alpha-X & Alpha DRK and Montréal Exchange Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - TMX Group Limited today announced September 2025 trading statistics for its marketplaces - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange (MX). All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



September 2025 August 2025 September 2024 Volume 17,189,380,707 12,200,372,060 11,493,486,995 Value $378,148,495,945 $300,143,130,282 $285,041,200,207 Transactions 27,283,644 23,188,885 20,326,563







Daily Averages





Volume 818.5 million 610.0 million 574.7 million Value $18,007.1 million $15,007.2 million $14,252.1 million Transactions 1,299,221 1,159,444 1,016,328

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 118,321,448,158 96,753,089,762 +22.3 Value $2,890,848,038,018 $2,248,873,978,197 +28.5 Transactions 225,075,577 184,475,496 +22.0







Daily Averages





Volume 629.4 million 511.9 million +22.9 Value $15,376.9 million $11,898.8 million +29.2 Transactions 1,197,211 976,061 +22.7

Toronto Stock Exchange



September 2025 August 2025 September 2024 Volume 9,859,266,723 7,604,943,671 7,963,437,833 Value $354,597,976,029 $280,671,320,926 $269,193,775,897 Transactions 23,443,698 20,421,300 18,065,441 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 30,022.81 28,564.45 24,000.37







Daily Averages





Volume 469.5 million 380.2 million 398.2 million Value $16,885.6 million $14,033.6 million $13,459.7 million Transactions 1,116,367 1,021,065 903,272

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 75,626,581,433 64,329,699,464 +17.6 Value $2,691,418,323,778 $2,104,257,833,983 +27.9 Transactions 197,780,766 163,326,433 +21.1







Daily Averages





Volume 402.3 million 340.4 million +18.2 Value $14,316.1 million $11,133.6 million +28.6 Transactions 1,052,025 864,161 +21.7

TSX Venture Exchange *



September 2025 August 2025 September 2024 Volume 5,805,056,692 3,498,516,039 2,579,115,123 Value $4,442,233,002 $2,130,980,680 $1,114,922,138 Transactions 1,807,632 1,017,167 634,123 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 947.84 829.57 581.12







Daily Averages





Volume 276.4 million 174.9 million 129.0 million Value $211.5 million $106.5 million $55.7 million Transactions 86,078 50,858 31,706

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 31,516,044,184 23,661,228,023 +33.2 Value $18,340,566,181 $9,765,640,584 +87.8 Transactions 8,823,998 5,836,505 +51.2







Daily Averages





Volume 167.6 million 125.2 million +33.9 Value $97.6 million $51.7 million +88.8 Transactions 46,936 30,881 +52.0

TSX Alpha Exchange



September 2025 August 2025 September 2024 Volume 1,480,458,760 1,060,876,293 935,910,396 Value $18,165,169,218 $16,543,069,653 $14,237,884,724 Transactions 1,900,198 1,642,796 1,577,759







Daily Averages





Volume 70.5 million 53.0 million 46.8 million Value $865.0 million $827.2 million $711.9 million Transactions 90,486 82,140 78,888

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 10,898,777,394 8,677,081,558 +25.6 Value $174,934,868,330 $132,090,935,052 +32.4 Transactions 17,705,361 15,021,234 +17.9







Daily Averages





Volume 58.0 million 45.9 million +26.3 Value $930.5 million $698.9 million +33.1 Transactions 94,177 79,477 +18.5

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK



September 2025 August 2025 September 2024 Volume 44,598,532 36,036,057 15,023,643 Value $943,117,696 $797,759,023 $494,617,448 Transactions 132,116 107,622 49,240







Daily Averages





Volume 2.1 million 1.8 million 0.8 million Value $44.9 million $39.9 million $24.7 million Transactions 6,291 5,381 2,462

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 280,045,147 85,080,717 +229.2 Value $6,154,279,729 $2,759,568,578 +123.0 Transactions 765,452 291,324 +162.7







Daily Averages





Volume 1.5 million 0.5 million +230.9 Value $32.7 million $14.6 million +124.2 Transactions 4,072 1,541 +164.1

Montreal Exchange



September 2025 August 2025 September 2024 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 19,774,523 18,282,483 16,986,901 Open Interest (Contracts) 30,757,922 30,548,176 19,645,947

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume (Contracts) 174,563,536 141,951,551 +23.0 Open Interest (Contracts) 30,757,922 19,645,947 +56.6

*Includes NEX

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. All figures are as of September 30, 2025. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all September trades are finalized. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

