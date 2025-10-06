International Prospect Ventures Announces Shareholder Meeting Results And Option Grants

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Val-d'Or, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - International Prospect Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: IZZ) (the "Company") announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Val-d'Or, Québec, and by telephone conference, on October 3, 2025. At the Meeting, shareholders re-elected the five incumbent directors, being Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans, Glenn J. Mullan, Don Smith, Dr. Robert I. Valliant and Dr. C. Jens Zinke. Shareholders appointed McGovern Hurley LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and approved amendments to the previously adopted 10% rolling stock option incentive plan. Following the Meeting, the Board reconstituted its Audit Committee and its Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee. The Board also appointed officers for the ensuing year as follows:

Executive Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer: Glenn J. Mullan Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary: Rico De Vega Vice President, Exploration: Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans

The Company's Board has granted incentive stock options to its directors, officers and consultants entitling the purchase of an aggregate 2,700,000 common shares at a per share price of $0.065 for a period of five years.

For additional information, please contact:

Glenn J. Mullan

2772 chemin Sullivan

Val-d'Or, Québec J9P 0B9

Tel.: 819-824-2808, x 204

Email: ...

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: International Prospect Ventures Ltd.