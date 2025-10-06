Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

International Prospect Ventures Announces Shareholder Meeting Results And Option Grants


2025-10-06 07:05:23
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Val-d'Or, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - International Prospect Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: IZZ) (the "Company") announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Val-d'Or, Québec, and by telephone conference, on October 3, 2025.

At the Meeting, shareholders re-elected the five incumbent directors, being Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans, Glenn J. Mullan, Don Smith, Dr. Robert I. Valliant and Dr. C. Jens Zinke. Shareholders appointed McGovern Hurley LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and approved amendments to the previously adopted 10% rolling stock option incentive plan.

Following the Meeting, the Board reconstituted its Audit Committee and its Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee. The Board also appointed officers for the ensuing year as follows:

Executive Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer: Glenn J. Mullan
Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary: Rico De Vega
Vice President, Exploration: Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans

The Company's Board has granted incentive stock options to its directors, officers and consultants entitling the purchase of an aggregate 2,700,000 common shares at a per share price of $0.065 for a period of five years.

For additional information, please contact:

Glenn J. Mullan
2772 chemin Sullivan
Val-d'Or, Québec J9P 0B9
Tel.: 819-824-2808, x 204
Email: ...

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: International Prospect Ventures Ltd.

MENAFN06102025004218003983ID1110158734

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search