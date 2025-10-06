Gatekeeper Becomes OEM Transit Video Provider To Alstom, Announces $7.5 Million Contract

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Abbotsford, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (TSXV: GSI) (OTC Pink: GKPRF) ("Gatekeeper" or the "Company"), a leader in video and data solutions for protecting people in transit, is pleased to announce the Company has become an OEM transit video and data solutions provider to Alstom, a global leader in rail transport systems, and announces its first Alstom contract.

The Company has entered an initial contract with Alstom to become the OEM provider for factory-installed transit video solutions for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) streetcar project. Alstom has cited the SEPTA streetcar project as a strategic project which will introduce the new Citadis light rail range to North America and serve as a blueprint for future opportunities in the region. The initial contract is valued at approximately US$5.4 million (C$7.5 million).

"We are very pleased to become an OEM supplier to Alstom, one of the world's largest and most prestigious train manufacturers," commented Doug Dyment, Gatekeeper's President and CEO. "The SEPTA streetcar project is a new strategic initiative that is setting a new standard for modern urban mobility in North America and we are delighted to be the video solutions provider."

Alstom has announced the SEPTA streetcar project will deliver 130 full low floor electric streetcars, with options to build an additional 30 streetcars. The fully customised, sustainable, next-generation Citadis light rail vehicles (LRVs) are specifically designed for North America and made to navigate the historic streets of Philadelphia. The new Citadis streetcars will provide an energy-efficient mobility solution that utilises state-of-the-art, service-proven traction technology and offers a 20% reduction in energy consumption compared to a standard light rail solution.

About Alstom

From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 86,000 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most.

About Gatekeeper Systems Inc.

Gatekeeper is a leading provider of video and data solutions for a safer transportation environment for children, passengers, and drivers on public transportation fleets. Gatekeeper has provided solutions to more than 60 transit agencies and 3,500 school districts throughout North America and has installed more than 63,000 Mobile Data Collectors for customers which record video and data daily from over 200,000 onboard devices. The Company's hosted software applications facilitate AI-assisted video analytics for incident management and storage. The Company's Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) business model is centered around the Mobile Data Collectors, which are the cornerstone of its data company transformation.

