York Harbour Updates Option Agreement Timeline With Firetail And Announces Proposed Name Change

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) -(the "" or "") announces that, pursuant to the option agreement dated June 5, 2024 (the "") with Firetail Resources Limited, (""), now known as, the Company has granted an extension to Mammoth for the deadline of the next milestone payment. Pursuant to the Option Agreement, Mammoth was obligated to pay $100,000 (AUD) and issue 25,000,000 ordinary shares of Mammoth (the "") to the Company on or prior to October 5, 2025. The Company has granted Mammoth an extension to November 30, 2025 to make the $100,000 cash payment and issue the Shares. The subsequent milestone deadlines under the Option Agreement remain unchanged as of the date hereof.

For more information about the Option Agreement and the milestone payments thereunder, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 6, 2024 as filed on SEDAR+.

Name Change to NAUGHTY VENTURES CORP.

The Company is pleased to announce that the directors have approved a name change for the Company to Naughty Ventures Corp.

"Renaming York Harbor Metals Inc. to Naughty Ventures Corp. marks our evolution from a single-asset explorer to a Company pursuing multiple, high-conviction ventures. As our opportunity set expands beyond our Newfoundland copper assets, this name better reflects who we are and where we're going. And as the Company's largest shareholder, I'm putting my name on the door to underscore my alignment and accountability to all stakeholders," stated Blair Naughty, CEO.

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") will publish a bulletin announcing the effective date of the name and symbol change. It is anticipated that the common shares of the Company will commence trading under its new name, Naughty Ventures Corp., on or about Tuesday, October 14th, 2025 under the trading symbol "BAD". The CUSIP and ISIN numbers will be announced in the CSE bulletin on the effective date

About York Harbour Metals

York Harbour Metals Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on acquiring, developing, and strategically positioning mineral assets with strong value potential, as well as investing in private and public companies with significant potential, exceptional management and/or high growth potential that may be strategically positioned in the global market. The Company maintains a significant equity position in Firetail Resources Limited, holds an interest in the York Harbour copper-zinc project, and owns the high-grade Bottom Brook rare earth property. In addition, the Company's investment activities may include the assembly of mineral exploration properties for resale or option, making investments in other mineral exploration companies, making investments in other public and private non-mineral focused companies, pursuing other promising investment opportunities and making other strategic investments.

