Prospect Park Completes Change Of Business To Become Oil And Gas Issuer

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - Prospect Park Capital Corp. (the "") is pleased to announce that at its special meeting of shareholders on September 26, 2025 (the ""), shareholders confirmed, by special resolution, an amendment to its amended and restated By-Law No. 1. to remove Article 9. The total number of shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting was ‎‎‎3,731,234‎, representing 30.12% of all shares eligible to vote at the Meeting, and all (100%) of the shares were voted in favour of the resolution.

Accordingly, the assignment and conveyance of overriding royalty interest between the Company and Wedgemount Texas Corp., as assignor, is now effective, the Company's Statement of Investment Policies and Procedures is revoked, and the Company has officially changes its business from an investment issuer to an oil and gas issuer.

During the next 12 months, the Company seeks to re-list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") and to raise additional funds through one or more equity or debt financing. The Company intends to use funds raised from future financings to meet its business objectives as well as for general working capital purposes.

There can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in raising additional capital, and listing of the Company's common shares on the CSE remains subject to the approval of CSE and the satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements.

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information relates

to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, the timing and completion of the proposed listing on the CSE and of raising capital.

Such statements reflect the ‎Company's current views and ‎intentions with respect to future events, and ‎current information ‎available to the Company, and ‎are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and ‎assumptions‎, including, without limitation, the CSE approving the Company for listing; and the Company successfully identifying investors and completing additional financings.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the failure of the Company to receive the required corporate and regulatory approvals, access to capital, negotiation and completion of new acquisitions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at .

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement referred to herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

