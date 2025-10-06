CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Pantera Silver Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement For $3.5 Million CAD
All securities distributed to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months from the date of issuance. Closing the Private Placement is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Priority will be given to existing shareholders. Pantera may pay finders' fees in connection with the Private Placement and in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Pantera Silver Corp.
Pantera Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company committed to enhancing shareholder value by advancing silver-focused portfolio of mineral projects through collaborative partnerships and highly experienced technical teams. Our primary objective us to implement systematic exploration strategies and technology to make a world-class silver discovery. Pantera will continue to seek out and secure high-quality, unencumbered projects through research, staking and strategic acquisitions. Throughout the process, our mission is to help nurture and maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities that build lasting relationships through honest and respectful business and environmental practices while contributing to the growing needs of mined raw materials for a new green economy.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Jay Roberge"
CEO/Chairman
Pantera Silver Corp.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that we can complete the Private Placement. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Pantera Silver Corp disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.
