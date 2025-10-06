Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatari Amir, Jordanian King Tackles Gaza Developments


2025-10-06 07:04:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Jordanian King Abdullah II discussed on Monday the fraternal relations between the two countries and the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.
Qatari Amiri Diwan said this came during a phone call the Qatari Amir received from the King.
The call also explored the latest updates in the US plan to end the war and ongoing efforts to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire and ensure the protection of civilians. (end)
sss


MENAFN06102025000071011013ID1110158682

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search