Molecular Pharming Market Growth Driven By Bio Farming Investment And Innovative Genetic Engineering Solutions
Molecular Pharming Market Size is valued at USD 1655.3 Mn in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 3516.73 Mn by the year 2034 at a 8.1% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034 .
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global Molecular Pharming market are:
Rising Research in Bio-Farming
Growing Demand for Cost-Effective, Scalable, And Fast Methods Of Producing Vaccines And Therapeutic Proteins
Advantages Over traditional Methods of Protein Production
The following are the primary obstacles to the Molecular Pharming market's expansion:
High Costs of Development and Scale-Up
Risks of Contamination
High Initial Investment Costs hamper Target Market Expansion
Future expansion opportunities for the global Molecular Pharming market include:
Rising Demand for Biologics
Rising Prevalence of Disease Indications
Expansion into Nutraceuticals to Fuel Focused Market Growth Opportunity
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
North America is expected to have the largest market share in 2024 due to its sophisticated biopharmaceutical industry, significant R&D expenditures, and robust healthcare system, which allow for the regional commercialization of molecular pharmaceutics.
Maize, a grain used to create recombinant proteins such as antibodies, hormones, and vaccines, is expected to dominate the market in the next years.
Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest rate due to significant success in applying modern agriculture methods.
The rising prevalence of chronic illnesses and the need for new therapies are boosting demand for biopharmaceuticals, which molecular pharming can effectively create.
Market Analysis:
Molecular pharming, or molecular farming, is a cutting-edge biotechnology approach that leverages genetically engineered plants or animals for the production of pharmaceutical compounds. This methodology utilizes the inherent biological processes of living organisms to synthesize complex therapeutic molecules.
Compared to conventional manufacturing methods, molecular pharming provides notable advantages in cost efficiency and scalability. Through the application of genetic engineering, specific genes can be introduced into plants or animals, facilitating the precise and consistent production of therapeutic proteins, biopharmaceuticals, and vaccines.
List of Prominent Players in the Molecular Pharming Market:
Leaf Expression Systems
ORF Genetics hf.
Agrenvec S.L.
PlantForm
Protalix Biotherapeutics
Kbio, Inc.
Cape Biologix Technologies (Cape Bio Pharm
Bright Biotech
Moolec Science SA
Miruku
Tiamat Sciences Corp.
IngredientWerks
Core Biogenesis
Diamante Società Benefit S.r.l.
Elo Life Systems
Recent Developments:
In April 2024, Nobell Foods, a molecular farming firm that makes animal-free cheese with soy-derived casein proteins, rebranded as Alpine Bio and received a new dairy protein patent. The San Francisco-based firm will now function as a subsidiary under the new name, Alpine Bio, and its scope has been broadened to include 15 proteins that may be produced in diverse plants using molecular farming.
In October 2023, Moolec Science, which specializes in plant-based animal protein manufacturing via molecular pharming, raised $30 million from investors using convertible notes. The money will help the firm focus on expanding its research and development activities in more meat compounds and proteins. Moolec Science intends to include meat proteins into the matrix of soy and pea proteins, as opposed to standard ways of extracting and purifying animal proteins from their sources.
In September 2023, Bio Better, a Food Technology business, opened its first food-grade pilot plant in northern Israel to speed up the production of growth factors for meat production. Using tobacco plants as self-sustaining bioreactors, the business aims to produce 100kg per day and hopes to increase to 5 tons by 2025, lowering industry costs.
Molecular Pharming Market Dynamics
Market Drivers: Growing Investment in Bio-Pharming Research
The molecular pharming market is being significantly driven by rising investments in bio-pharming research within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. This approach, which utilizes genetically engineered plants or animals to produce therapeutic proteins, vaccines, and other biopharmaceuticals, is benefiting from advancements in gene-editing technologies, particularly CRISPR/Cas9.
These innovations enable precise modifications of host organisms, improving product yield, quality, and overall manufacturing efficiency while reducing production costs. Moreover, researchers are expanding the range of host organisms to include alternatives such as algae, fungi, and insects, thereby diversifying molecular production platforms.
Market Challenges: High Development and Scale-Up Costs
Despite its promising potential, the molecular pharming market faces challenges related to the substantial costs associated with early-stage development and industrial-scale production. While the technology offers scalability, operational flexibility, and long-term cost advantages, the significant initial investment required for research, development, and commercial deployment may restrict adoption, particularly among emerging market players and small to mid-sized biopharmaceutical companies.
Regional Outlook: North America to Lead Market Growth
North America is anticipated to lead the global molecular pharming market, achieving the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This growth is supported by the region's mature biopharmaceutical ecosystem, characterized by robust R&D initiatives and technological innovation. The presence of prominent industry players and leading research institutions further strengthens market expansion.
Additionally, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing demand for cost-effective therapeutic solutions are driving molecular pharming adoption. Well-established supply chains, extensive distribution networks, and supportive healthcare expenditure and reimbursement policies enable timely access to molecular pharming products, reinforcing long-term market growth in the region.
Segmentation of Molecular Pharming Market-
By Technology-
Gene Gun
Agro infiltration
Electroporation
Agrobacterium-Mediated Gene Transfer
Others
By Application-
Recombinant Antibodies
Hormones
Vaccines
Industrial Enzymes
Proteins & Protein-Based Materials
Technical Reagents
Nutritional Products
Others
By Crop Source
Maize
Barley
Tobacco
Safflower
Rice
Alfalfa
By End-User
-
Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
Contract Manufacturing Organizations
Others
By Region-
North America-
The US
Canada
Mexico
Europe-
Germany
The UK
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
-
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
-
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
-
GCC Countries
South Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
