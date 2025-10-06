Carmel Valley Manor Leads Monterey County To 'Blue Zones' Community® Designation
“As our residents at Carmel Valley Manor flourish, it’s incredible to see the Blue Zones lifestyle embraced around the county,” says Jay Zimmer, CEO and President of Carmel Valley Manor. “This means healthier, longer, and more vibrant lives for everyone who calls Monterey home.”
Following Salinas’ Blue Zones Community certification last fall, the rest of Monterey County, including Gonzales, King City, Marina, Monterey, and Seaside, has now earned the designation. The impact on the Monterey Community has already been tremendous, with participation from worksites, schools, restaurants, grocery stores, and more. Even the most minor lifestyle changes can lead to enormous benefits for all: lowered healthcare costs, improved productivity, and ultimately, a higher quality of life.
Impact of Blue Zones Project Monterey County so far includes:
● 41,325 individuals engaged with Blue Zones programs
● 39,890 learned the secrets to living longer, better
● 1,167 joined a moai to socialize and support healthy behaviors
● 2,042 strengthened their sense of purpose in a purpose workshop
● 2,358 built healthy eating skills at a cooking demo
● 4,083 volunteered in the community
● 12,258+ hours volunteered in the community
● 6,633+ completed the RealAge® Test
The number of Blue Zones Project Approved™ or Participating Organizations in Monterey County includes:
● 14 Grocery Stores
● 64 Schools
● 70 Worksites
● 39 Organizations
● 62 Restaurants
About Blue Zones Project Monterey County
Brought to Monterey County through an innovative sponsorship by Salinas Valley Health, Taylor Farms, and Montage Health in collaboration with Blue Zones, Blue Zones Project® is a community-by-community well-being improvement initiative designed to enable community members to live longer, happier lives with lower rates of chronic diseases and a higher quality of life. Blue Zones Project is designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to the built environment, policy, and social networks. For more information, visit
About Carmel Valley Manor
Carmel Valley Manor is a progressive Life Plan community providing a broad range of living options and enhancing the health and wellness of residents. It embraces the vitality and diversity of the community, its beautiful surroundings, and excellent quality of care. More information can be found at .
