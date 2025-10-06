Savara Inc. INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby Mcinerney LLP Reminds Savara Inc. Investors Of Looming Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit
Investors have until November 7, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint them as lead plaintiff.
What Happened?
On May 27, 2025, Savara issued a press release“announc[ing] that the Company received [a refusal to file (“RTF”)] letter from the FDA for the [MOLBREEVI BLA] as a therapy to treat patients with [aPap].” Specifically, Savara revealed that“[u]pon preliminary review, the FDA determined that the [MOLBREEVI BLA] was not sufficiently complete to permit substantive review and requested additional data related to Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC).” On this news, the price of Savara shares declined by $0.90 per share, or approximately 31.69%, from $2.84 per share on May 23, 2025 to close at $1.94 on May 27, 2025.
What Is The Lawsuit About?
The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of March 7, 2024 through May 23, 2025, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the MOLBREEVI BLA lacked sufficient information regarding MOLBREEVI's chemistry, manufacturing, and/or controls; (ii) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the MOLBREEVI BLA in its current form; (iii) the foregoing made it unlikely that Savara would complete its submission of the MOLBREEVI BLA within the timeframe it had represented to investors; and (iv) the delay in MOLBREEVI's regulatory approval increased the likelihood that the Company would need to raise additional capital.
