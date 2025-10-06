Prairiesky Royalty Announces Conference Call For Q3 2025 Results
A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, October 21, 2025 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at the link provided below. Details regarding the call will be provided to you upon registration.
Live call participant registration
URL:
Live webcast participant registration (listen in only)
URL:
About PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
PrairieSky is a royalty-focused company, generating royalty revenues as petroleum and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating free cash flow and that represent the largest and most concentrated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
Investor Relations
(587) 293-4000
