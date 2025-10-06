Allied Announces 2025 GRESB Scores
The following initiatives contributed to Allied's score:
- Exceeding five-year environmental reduction targets for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, energy, and water consumption. Setting science-based emissions reduction targets for scope 1, 2, and 3 GHG emissions for its rental and development portfolios, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in May 2025. Increasing the percentage of Allied's portfolio certified to LEED and/or BOMA BEST from 41% in 2023 to 48% in 2024.
Allied's GRESB results and sustained strong performance highlights its commitment to achieve long-term sustainability.
Allied's Board and Management are committed to making Allied's approach to ESG more manifest, deliberate and measurable. Allied has always believed that submitting to informed scrutiny will make it a better and more successful business and formally submitting to ESG scrutiny is no exception in this regard.
“As owner-operators of real estate, we're focused on the long-term, which means that sustainability isn't a trend, but rather a responsibility,” said Cecilia Williams, President & CEO.“By embedding sustainability into our operating platform, we help Canadian cities create urban environments that not only function but flourish for decades to come.”
ABOUT ALLIED
Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Allied, including with respect to its environmental, social and governance strategies and targets and sustainability commitments. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as“may”,“will”,“expect”,“estimate”,“anticipate”,“intends”,“believe”,“assume”,“plans” or“continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. The forward-looking statements in this press release are not guarantees of future results, operations or performance and are based on estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described under“Risks and Uncertainties” in Allied's Annual MD&A, as updated by quarterly reports, which are available at Those risks and uncertainties include risks associated with development and construction, financing and interest rates, access to capital, general economic conditions and joint arrangements and partnerships. Allied's actual results and performance discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to Allied and persons acting on its behalf. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, Allied has no obligation to update such statements.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Cecilia C. Williams
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 977-9002
...
Nanthini Mahalingam
Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002
...
