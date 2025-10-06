RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) Faces Investor Class Action Amid Sell-Off After Tax Fraud Indictment Against Company, CEO, & CFO -- Hagens Berman

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A securities class action styled, Hernandez v. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., et al., No. 4:25-cv-04477 (S.D. Tex.), has been filed after New York Attorney General James announced an indictment of RCI, CEO (Eric Langan), CFO (Bradley Chhay) and others of 79 crimes, including conspiracy, bribery, and criminal tax fraud. The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who invested in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.securities December 15, 2021 and September 16, 2025.

The indictment and severe market reaction has prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to continue its investigation into whether RCI may intentionally have misled investors about its adherence to laws, sufficiency of internal controls, and adherence to applicable accounting rules.

Class Period: Dec. 15, 2021 – Sept. 16, 2025.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Nov. 20, 2025

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) Securities Class Action:

The litigation is focused on the propriety of RCI's repeated assurances that its financial statements complied with applicable accounting rules and that its internal controls over financial reporting were sufficient. These include the company's assurances that“[w]e have developed comprehensive policies aimed at ensuring that the operation of each of our nightclubs is conducted in conformance with local, state, and federal laws.”

The complaint alleges that RCI made false and misleading statements while failing to disclose crucial information to investors. More specifically it alleges that RCI engaged in tax fraud, committed bribery to cover up the scheme, and understated the legal risks it faced.

Investors learned the truth on September 16, 2025, when NYAG James announced that the office indicted RCI, CEO Eric Langan, CFO Bradley Chhay and others. James said“[a]n investigation by the Office of the Attorney General ('OAG') revealed that RCI executives bribed an auditor with the New York Department of Taxation and Finance ('DTF') to avoid paying over $8 million in sales taxes to New York State and the state from 2010 to 2024.” The 79 count indictment charges RCI, five of its executives, and three RCI-owned strip clubs in Manhattan with conspiracy, bribery, and criminal tax fraud among other crimes.

On this news, the price of RCI shares declined almost 16% on September 16, 2025.

“We're focused on investors' losses and whether RCI may have intentionally misled investors about its compliance with relevant anti-bribery requirements, adherence to relevant accounting rules, and the sufficiency of internal controls,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

