Birchtree Investments Announces Proposed Financing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchtree Investments Ltd. (“ Birchtree ” or the“ Company ”) ‎‎(CSE: BRCH), an investment company with the long-term goal of divesting its investment assets at a profit, announces a proposed non-brokered private placement (the“ Offering ”) of common shares (each, a“ Common Share ”) for up to $1 million at a price of $0.02 per share.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur in one or more tranches and the Company expects to complete the Offering on or before October 31, 2025. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for potential new investments, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Common Shares issuable pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and a day from the date of closing of the Offering. No finders fees are payable in connection with the Offering. The Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

About Birchtree

Birchtree is an investment company with the long-term goal of divesting its investment assets at a profit. For more information, please see Birchtree's continuous disclosure documents available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at

For more information, please contact:

Vitali Savitski

Chief Executive Officer

Birchtree Investments Ltd.

Tel: (416) 300-0625

Email: ...

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contain herein.

There can be no assurance that any new potential investments by the Company will be completed. Completion of any transaction will be subject to applicable director, shareholder, and regulatory approvals.

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information ‎within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events ‎or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future ‎events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking ‎terminology such as“intends”,“expects” or“anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements ‎that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“should”,“would” or will“potentially” or“likely” occur. ‎This information and these statements, referred to herein as“forward-looking statements”, are not historical facts, ‎are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of ‎future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect ‎to, among other things: closing of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and new investments.‎ These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ ‎materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among ‎other things, negotiation and receipt of definitive transaction documents with the lender; risks related to the failure of the Company to receive the required corporate and regulatory ‎approvals, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's ‎disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available ‎at . Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results ‎to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause ‎results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove ‎to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such ‎statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Readers are ‎cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking ‎statements are expressly qualified ‎in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements ‎included in this ‎news release is made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake to ‎update any forward-looking statement referred to herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for ‎the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. ‎registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities, nor a solicitation ‎for offers to buy any securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of ‎a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial ‎statements.‎