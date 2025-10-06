Celebrate Global Cinema And Art At 'Crossover International Festival Of Film And Art'

FREE EVENT! Film Screenings, Live Music & Art at CIFFA 2025

Grand Theatre Center for the Arts | Tracy, CA | Oct 10–12

Celebrate creativity in every form at The Crossover International Festival of Film and Art (CIFFA) — featuring free live performances, art exhibitions, workshops, and film screenings all weekend long.

LIVE MUSICAL PERFORMANCES

Ishmeet Narula – Musician & Actress

Friday, Oct 10 | 6:15 PM – 6:30 PM | Grand Theatre

A classically trained Indian musician and performer based in California, Ishmeet Narula is known for her soulful voice and dynamic stage presence. She has performed globally alongside top Bollywood and Punjabi artists and released albums including Sakeeriyaan (2013), Teriya Raahwaan (2018), and Bewafa (2023). She also stars in Cpics Original Eat With Ishmeet.

IG: @ishmeetnarula | FB: Ishmeet Narula

Sukhjanvir (JJ) – Musician/Performer

Saturday, Oct 11 | 1:30 PM & 6:30 PM | Lobby, Grand Theatre

Tracy native JJ is a 23-year-old singer-songwriter and producer whose dreamy, heartfelt music transforms emotion into art. Don’t miss his live sets before the day’s feature screenings.

IG: @sukhjanvir

Asher Jacob – Musical Prodigy

Sunday, Oct 12 | 4:00 PM | Lobby, Grand Theatre

At just 11, Tracy’s own Asher Jacob sings and plays multiple instruments — guitar, cajón, cymbals, and more. His vibrant performances are sure to inspire audiences of all ages.

IG: @asher_g_jacob | FB: Asher G Jacob | YouTube: Asher G Jacob

FREE ART EXHIBITION

Anju Chanana – Ada Art

Onsite: Grand Theatre Center for the Arts

Oct 10 (Opening Night) | Oct 11 | Oct 12 (4:00 PM)

Anju’s vibrant, yoga-inspired artworks explore color, spirituality, and human connection. Ten large-scale pieces will be displayed throughout the festival.

Website: ada-arts | IG: @ada | FB: Ada Arts n Trends

WORKSHOP

Acting, Filmmaking & AI Workshop with Joseph Graham

Studio Theatre | Times TBA

Led by award-winning filmmaker Joseph Graham (founder of Conjured Cinema), this interactive session dives into acting, directing, and the future of AI-assisted storytelling. Graham’s acclaimed works include Strapped and Beautiful Something.

ABOUT CIFFA 2025

The Crossover International Festival of Film and Art brings together global filmmakers, musicians, and artists for three inspiring days of cinema and creativity — all free to the public.

FEATURE & SPECIAL SCREENINGS

Opening Night Film – October 10

Barefoot Warriors (Dir. Kavi Raz)

Set in rural Punjab, this uplifting sports drama follows an American man whose quest for redemption helps a village achieve century-old dreams.

Special Screenings – October 11–12

• Preeti (Dir. Gayatri Everitt Bajpai) – A woman rebuilds her life after escaping abuse.

• 40 Days (Dir. Peter Takla) – A perilous journey to the U.S.-Mexico border.

• Afreen (Dir. Aashish Chanana) – A gripping tale about the roots of terror and redemption.

• Little India (Dir. Sim Dhugga) – A lighthearted closing-night series about three siblings navigating life between two cultures.

OFFICIAL SHORT FILM SELECTION

Highlights include:

Wish Box, Buk Pocket, I Can Smell a Rat, Masala Love, Rishtey, How to Cook French Cousin, Jalebi, Amina’s Song, Storms Never Last, The Monkey, The Madman, and Diez Segundos.

Each explores universal stories of love, identity, courage, and transformation.

Screenings throughout Oct 11–12 | Free Admission

DOCUMENTARY SELECTIONS

• Test Subject V (Dir. Sol Kohli) – A moving look at transformation and health in modern India.

• Fekry’s Thoughts (Dir. Essam Hayder) – A portrait of Egyptian life through one craftsman’s eyes.

• Manan Kanchu Para (Dir. Ronald Romero) – Indigenous resilience amid drought.

• From & To Nature We Return (Dir. Bishoy Adel) – Humanity’s bond with Earth.

• Cameraphobia (Dir. Younis Hosni) – Exploring the fear of photography in modern Egypt.

WHY YOU CAN’T MISS THIS

• Free Admission – All events, performances, and screenings are open to the public.

• Experience local and international talent live.

• Explore art, music, and film in one creative space.

• Meet filmmakers, artists, and performers up close.

Grand Theatre Center for the Arts

715 N Central Ave, Tracy, CA 95376

Learn more: owaf | atthegrand/events/ciffa-film-festival/